September is shaping up to be a big month for the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce with four of its signature events planned including the organization’s annual D.C. Fly-In on Sept. 20-21.
“September is huge for us,” said Sandra Wilson, chamber president.
“We are kicking off with our breakfast on Thursday, we have our annual meeting and business celebration on the 9th, our D.C. trip (with a waiting list) and then we have the University of Louisville president coming on the 27th for our Business Education Partnership luncheon.”
The chamber returned to in-person meetings with the August Power in Partnership breakfast at the Julian Carroll Convention Center with safety protocols in place including mask-wearing, fewer people placed per table and a box meal instead of buffet.
Of those changes, Wilson told the August breakfast crowd, “Let’s just live with them and move on and keep seeing each other and getting together.”
U.S. Rep. James Comer is the featured speaker at Thursday’s breakfast.
The annual dinner and business celebration, normally held in January, was moved to September, once again with safety protocols planned. While last year’s Washington, D.C. event was held virtually, the chamber also felt a return to in-person advocacy was in order.
The two-day trip offers participants the opportunity to meet with members of Kentucky’s Congressional delegation, agency officials, Congressional staff and legislative experts to discuss important federal police issues impacting the region, state and nation.
“We felt like it was really important for us because of the new administration,” Wilson said.
“We’re meeting with a lot of our speakers on Monday (Sept. 20) at our hotel in a large meeting room that we’ve reserved. Then on Tuesday we were able to secure a room at the Capitol Visitor Center.
“We did that for most of the legislators, it’s easier for them to meet us. They can just walk over from their offices,” she said.
More than 40 participants are planning to attend the trip from different sectors of the local economy including government, education, contractors at the Department of Energy Paducah site, riverport, river industries, professional services, small business and utilities.
The fact that there is a waiting list for attendees indicates the local business community supports the advocacy work the chamber does on behalf of the community, Wilson said,
“We’re asking for the same amount of funding at the Department of Energy for 2022 that we’ve received the previous two years — with that $40 million ‘plus-up’- so it’s important to our region,” she said.
“And, we hope to break ground on a new airport terminal soon, so this is kind of the final push for any additional funding we might need there. We expect to hear a lot about the infrastructure bill while we’re there.
“We have great speakers covering a lot of topics. I think people are looking forward to being on the ground in D.C. and hearing all this.”
Meetings are scheduled with Kentucky’s Congressional delegation as well as the DOE, FAA, MARAD, National Endowment for the Arts, U.S. Travel Association, Americans for the Arts, National Trust for Historic Preservation and others.
