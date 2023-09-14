The weather forecast looks picture perfect for one of southern Illinois’ biggest street festivals, happening on Sept. 16.
According to a news release from Main Street Golconda, the Shrimp Festival attracts day-trippers from across Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, and Missouri, with crowds of more than 5,000 people attending each year.
According to the release, the 22nd Annual Golconda Shrimp Festival, named the ‘#1 Food Festival in the State of Illinois’ by National Geographic Traveler Magazine, was started in 2001 to celebrate the harvest of locally grown freshwater shrimp. The organization said attendees can expect to taste dozens of different shrimp dishes, browse vendors, and enter to win a variety of products, services, and giveaways throughout the event.
The festival starts at 10 a.m. with food trucks lining Main Street. Festival goers can look forward to shrimp skewers, shrimp tacos, shrimp boils, fried shrimp, shrimp gumbo, shrimp cocktails, and so much more. Other festival foods like Italian beef, Chicago Dogs, fried fish, bubble sandwiches, gourmet coffee and tea drinks, kettle corn, ice cream, and lemon shakeups will also be available for those who aren’t shrimp lovers, the release explained.
Live music throughout the festival includes The Steven Green Band from Murray, Kentucky; The Cruisers from Paducah, Kentucky, and The Killer Pimps from southern Illinois.
