Sentencing for a Paducah man convicted of first-degree manslaughter in the 2018 killing his girlfriend and their unborn child has been postponed until August.
In May of this year, a jury found Epionn Lee-McCampbell, 23, guilty of first-degree manslaughter in the March 2018 death of his girlfriend, Ja’Lynn Ragsdale, 19.
Ragsdale was pregnant, and jurors also found Lee-McCampbell guilty of fourth-degree fetal homicide.
The jury recommended Lee-McCampbell spend 25 years in prison for those crimes.
He was scheduled to be sentenced Thursday but the court moved the hearing because Lee-McCampbell’s attorney was in a court proceeding in Graves County.
A new sentencing hearing has been scheduled for Aug. 9.
In March of 2018, police found Ragsdale unresponsive in Lee-McCampbell’s home on North 24th Street in Paducah.
She was taken to Baptist Health Paducah, where she later died.
An autopsy performed by the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office found Ragsdale died of asphyxiation consistent with suffocation. Police have said Lee-McCampbell told them he and Ragsdale were “wrestling” and she lost consciousness.
