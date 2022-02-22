Looking back, Gloree Nell Wood credits one of Paducah Tilghman High School’s musicals for helping her realize how much she enjoys singing and performing.
“I started taking voice lessons in like, fourth grade, but I didn’t take them very seriously until sixth grade,” she recalled.
“My first voice teacher moved and so, I found a new voice teacher in the sixth grade, and he’s really pushed me a lot and helped me grow a lot as a singer. I’d say the thing that actually made me realize that I really, really enjoyed it was — my sophomore year, we did ‘West Side Story’ at my school.”
Wood, now a senior at Paducah Tilghman, was cast in the role of Maria.
“I made so many of my best friends during that show and that’s a big part of the reason why I want to do performance, because I’m a very outgoing person,” Wood said.
“I really like talking to people and doing shows and, being in that kind of a field, you’re around people all the time and that’s something that would be very beneficial for me. I would love that.”
The 17-year-old particularly enjoyed the range that the role of Maria had.
“The emotional complexity of her character was what made me love her,” she said.
She’s played other parts in school productions, such as Cinderella in “Into the Woods” for senior year and Chiffon in “Little Shop of Horrors” as a freshman. Wood plans to major in vocal performance or musical theater, and wants to go into performance as a career, such as on Broadway. She hasn’t committed to any college yet.
Wood, daughter of Marlen and Mona Wood, of Benton, is the Paducah Bank Teen of the Week.
Every Tuesday, The Sun publishes articles on area high school seniors who were chosen from a group of nominees for Teen of the Week recognition. Around the end of the school year, a selection committee will name one of these students as Teen of the Year, which carries a $5,000 scholarship.
Another student will receive the Inspiration Award and a $1,000 scholarship.
At Paducah Tilghman, Wood has earned a weighted cumulative GPA above 3.98.
She attended the Governor’s School for the Arts program last summer at the University of Kentucky, where she focused on vocal music.
She has competed in vocal competitions and has been part of Kentucky Music Educators Association all-state choirs, as well as American Choral Directors Association choirs.
She’s involved with school clubs and activities, including the Concordia and Another Shade of Blue a cappella groups, concert choir, sustainability club, National Honor Society, Beta Club, pep club, mock trial and musical productions.
She also takes dance lessons at Market House Theatre and is a member of the student advisory board. She’s been a part of the Paducah Symphony youth choir for years, and she’s involved with her church’s youth group as well.
Wood shared that she has a lot of school spirit and loves Paducah Tilghman.
“I love going to the games and cheering on all of our different teams — football, basketball. Going to state for football this year was so much fun. I was so proud of our school, but I just love the pep club,” she added. “I run the Instagram for our pep club, and that’s a lot of fun for me.”
With graduation around the corner, Wood described the upcoming life milestone as being “very bittersweet,” as she’s going to miss her friends and Paducah Tilghman.
However, she is excited about college and starting a new chapter in life.
