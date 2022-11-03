PADNWS-11-03-22 SENIOR CENTER - PHOTO

Carol Mathis (center left) of Paducah laughs at a joke at the Paducah-McCracken County Senior Center on Wednesday. Mathis told The Sun she visits frequently for the company. The Senior Center is signing a $1 million Community Block Development Grant agreement and is fundraising for a future expansion to a new facility.

 MASON BLANFORD | THE SUN

The Paducah-McCracken County Senior Center is signing a $1 million Community Block Development Grant for expansion and soon fundraising more than usual.

“These are the beginning stages, and it’s a big undertaking,” Executive Director Christine Thompson told The Sun. “We’ve had smaller fundraisers here and there but nothing like this, so it’s challenging but also exciting (for) expanding community awareness and sharing our vision and what we do.”

