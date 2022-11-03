The Paducah-McCracken County Senior Center is signing a $1 million Community Block Development Grant for expansion and soon fundraising more than usual.
“These are the beginning stages, and it’s a big undertaking,” Executive Director Christine Thompson told The Sun. “We’ve had smaller fundraisers here and there but nothing like this, so it’s challenging but also exciting (for) expanding community awareness and sharing our vision and what we do.”
The Senior Center daily serves 400 in McCracken and Marshall counties with Meals on Wheels, with some 75 in-person for dining, recreation, socialization and general good health.
Thompson said efforts could help clear any misconceptions about what they do.
“I don’t think some are aware of everything we offer,” she said, listing a fitness room, exercise classes and Medicare consulting. Their website, PaducahSeniorCenter.org, explains an E-Homes program that aids seniors with home maintenance.
“I feel like there’s a misconception that we’re an adult daycare center or some kind of nursing home,” she said. “Our clients are independent, active seniors that are very-much productive in our society.”
The Senior Center currently uses some 25% of the Parks & Recreation Department’s 45,000-square-foot facility on H.C. Mathis Drive — a building Mayor George Bray deemed “old, with excessive heating costs” at a past commission meeting.
When Parks & Rec relocates to the Robert Cherry Civic Center, the Senior Center plans to move to a $4 million 7,000 square-foot facility at 16th and Kentucky Avenue — the first step of a multi-phase expansion.
City commissioners accepted the CBDG funding during an Oct. 25 meeting. Yesterday, Thompson said the grant agreement was being drafted, and the land purchase deal is closing.
“That was the biggest hurdle and the first step(s), and we already have an architect in place,” Thompson said. Next comes the conceptual plan and bidding process.
The Senior Center accepts donations and has formed a fundraising committee. The board is considering donor funding for name recognition — Thompson said nothing is finalized — alongside future events.
“We’ve been very fortunate with the city’s support and our endowments we’ve invested, but for sure, we’re going to need community support,” she said. “It’s exciting but a lot for a nonprofit, especially with the post-pandemic era and the current economy.”
Mayor George Bray referenced the Senior Center’s “demonstrated need” when he spoke with The Sun.
“It’s incumbent upon our community to help them figure out what their next steps are. They’ve made a good start, and they’re good partners in the community who will have to raise some (funding),” Bray said. “This is a good, collaborative community project, and I’m looking forward to working with them.”
The center opened again in mid-2021 after closing for 15 months to COVID woes. Despite locked doors, staff and volunteers delivered more than 95,000 meals to area seniors alongside continued home repair and Medicare consulting.
