The Paducah-McCracken County Senior Citizens Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday to officially open its Paducah Seniors’ Community Garden.
The garden can be seen across 14th Street from the senior center and contains raised garden beds full of broccoli, cabbage, strawberries and more.
The garden was made possible through a $6,000 grant through AARP — the American Association for Retired People — that the senior center was awarded in July 2021 through the AARP Community Challenge. Ground was broken for the community garden last fall.
The Paducah-McCracken County Senior Center (PMCSC) was one of only 244 entities nationwide to receive a grant.
There are 20 raised garden beds in the community garden. The garden is overseen by a garden committee made up of local farmers, PMCSC Executive Director Christine Thompson, senior center members and other local community leaders.
“I’m excited for all the opportunities that come with the garden,” Thompson said.
“We’ve had an overwhelming response from our community, a lot of support. I’m really grateful and overwhelmed by the support that we’ve had from local businesses and organizations and individuals and volunteers.
“The AARP grant — it’s a Community Challenge grant — funds any project that provides a positive impact to the community, so it could be green spaces like a garden, new sidewalks — anything that unifies or goes toward community wellness,” she said.
The garden is open to the public, but the beds are for senior citizens to adopt and take care of and to harvest the fruits — and vegetables — of their labor. The plots are free and will be available on a first come, first served basis for those 60 and older.
Thompson said Kentucky ranked fourth in the nation in food insecurity among senior citizens.
“That is a troubling statistics, but this (garden) can be a small part of the solution to alleviating senior hunger in our state,” she said. “That would be a wonderful outcome, and I hope that we can be a model for other communities and other senior centers to emulate.”
Bud Qualk, the president of the McCracken County Master Gardeners, was at the ceremony and said the Master Gardeners would help to maintain the garden and provide gardening education.
“We’re going to help with the watering and maintaining of the plants,” he said. “We have helped a little bit, but to this stage, we haven’t done a whole lot yet — but we will be.
“We might also be rotating some of these plants. A lot of these plants are cold-weather plants, like cabbages and Brussels sprouts and cole plants. They’ve done their duty; it’s time for them to come out. So, we’ll rotate them out and put in some hot-weather plants to keep it going.”
Gardening information or information about joining the Master Gardeners can be obtained by calling the McCracken County Extension Service at 270-554-9520.
Thompson said that in Phase 2 of the project, the plan is to plant fruit trees and create an irrigation system.
“I want (people) to see this as an extraordinary resource for our seniors,” she said. “It’s a place for seniors to come and get some physical exercise, get some nutrition and just to enjoy some peace and tranquility, enjoy nature.”
Reservations and registration for the plots should be made through the main office at the senior center at 1400 H.C. Mathis Drive or by calling 270-443-8579. Donations to the garden can also be made by calling the senior center.
