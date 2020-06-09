Paducah-McCracken County Senior Center announced new partnerships Monday with Purchase Area Development District, an affiliate partner with Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland.
“Since the Senior Center had to temporarily shutter its doors in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, we have had to increase our daily meal delivery to meet the needs of seniors who have been sheltering at home,” said Christine Thompson, senior center executive director.
“On average, we have been delivering about 700 meals a week to area seniors, serving 40 meals a day in our drive through and 45 meals a day to our other off-site congregate locations.”
According to the Senior Center, the COVID-19 pandemic created more food insecurity for the vulnerable senior population and a partnership was created with PADD to have access to needed food items. It saved the Senior Center “time and money,” and allowed it to meet increased needs for nutritious meals for area seniors.
“The Purchase Area Development District Food Bank is committed to serving and increasing the number of seniors in our communities being served by our food bank,” said Gerri Lamb, Commodity and Food Bank Coordinator for PADD.
“We desire to serve agencies that work with the low-income individual, families and seniors like McCracken County Senior Citizens Center. The Purchase Area Development District Food Bank provides fresh, nutritious produce and other food items to the McCracken County Senior Citizens Center.”
The Senior Center reports that the Commodity and Food Bank Program, administered by PADD, provides food and non-food products to underprivileged individuals and families in the Purchase Area. The products are distributed through nonprofits in more than 33 counties, such as needlines, food pantries, senior centers and community kitchens.
