Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell again appeared to freeze while speaking with reporters on Wednesday – this time in Covington, Kentucky.
The episode was similar to a July incident in which McConnell appeared to freeze while addressing reporters during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, D.C.
Video of the Wednesday news conference in Covington from local news stations shows a reporter ask McConnell for his thoughts on whether he will run for reelection in 2026. McConnell said “I’m sorry. I had a hard time hearing you,” and asked the reporter to repeat the question one more time before saying “Oh, that’s a,” and then trailed off. McConnell stood silently for about 10 seconds, before his state director, Robbin Taylor, asked him if he heard the question and repeated it. McConnell said yes, but continued to stare ahead.
Taylor apologized to the reporters and said “we’re going to need a minute.” McConnell continued to stare ahead for another 20 seconds or so. Taylor called a member of McConnell’s security over. The man asked McConnell if he wanted to head outside. McConnell said “I’m OK” before answering two questions — one about the Kentucky governor’s race and another about former President Donald Trump’s most recent indictment and the upcoming presidential election. McConnell voiced support for GOP gubernatorial nominee Daniel Cameron and declined to comment on the presidential election. Taylor then thanked reporters and apologized again before leading McConnell away.
After the incident, McConnell’s office said the 81-year-old senator was feeling “momentarily lightheaded” and that he would consult with a doctor as a precaution before his next event, the Associated Press reports.
On July 26, McConnell appeared to freeze during his opening statement at a news conference at the Capitol. During that incident, Republican Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming and an aide led McConnell back to his office. A few minutes later, McConnell returned to the news conference and continued as normal.
After that incident, it came to light that McConnell had fallen at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington County, Virginia. NBC News reported that McConnell tripped and fell while disembarking from a plane there on July 14, but was not seriously hurt.
Previously, McConnell was hurt after he fell in March at a Washington-area hotel where he was attending a private dinner. The senator was hospitalized with a concussion, and he didn’t return to work at the Capitol until nearly six weeks later.
Shortly after Wednesday’s incident, President Joe Biden told reporters he had just learned about what happened, and he hoped to get in touch with McConnell sometime Wednesday afternoon, the Associated Press reports.
“Mitch is a friend, as you know — not a joke. … I know people don’t believe that’s the case,” Biden said. “We have disagreements politically, but he’s a good friend, and so I’m going to try to get in touch with him later this afternoon.”
