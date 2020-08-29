The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce has a full slate for its next two Power in Partnership breakfasts, including a virtual appearance by a U.S. senator and a local candidate forum.
U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, a physician who lives in Bowling Green, will be the featured speaker during the September breakfast, scheduled for 7:30 a.m. Thursday. It’ll be broadcast live from the Commerce Center’s Paducah Bank Community Room, while Paul will join the breakfast virtually.
Paul was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2010 and has proven to be an “outspoken champion” for constitutional liberties and fiscal responsibility, according to the chamber. He’s also performed pro-bono eye surgeries across Kentucky — including in Paducah — during his free time.
“Other activities, during the breakfast, include a feature on the chamber’s Small Business Celebration and upcoming events, the Membership and Total Resource Campaign underway for the chamber and the announcement of the Leadership Paducah Class No. 34 — one of the largest classes in the program’s history,” stated a news release.
People interested may register to attend via Zoom at paducahchamber.org. The virtual monthly breakfast will be shown live on the chamber’s Facebook page and livestreamed on WPSD Local 6.
During its October breakfast and candidate forum, Paducah mayoral candidates Richard Abraham and George Bray, along with write-in candidate Dujuan Thomas, have agreed to participate in a mayoral forum.
Kentucky House District 3 candidates, State Rep. Randy Bridges, R-Paducah, and his Democratic challenger, local educator Corbin Snardon, will also take part in a state representative forum.
WPSD news anchor Todd Faulkner will serve as moderator.
“It will be a virtual event, pretty much,” chamber president Sandra Wilson told The Sun. “The candidates and a very small crowd — a very small group — will be in attendance. We’re going to be broadcasting it live from the Paducah Bank Community Room here at the Commerce Center.”
It’s set for 7:30 a.m. Oct. 1.
Like with Thursday’s breakfast, it’ll be broadcast through Zoom and people can register in advance. The event also will be shown on the chamber’s Facebook page and livestreamed by WPSD.
“We are soliciting questions from chamber members and then the media,” Wilson said.
“A small group from the Business Advocacy Committee will go through those questions and narrow them down to 10. Those questions will be given to the candidates a little bit in advance. They won’t know which questions are going to be asked, so that morning Todd Faulkner will draw those questions out of a basket and ask those of the candidates.”
Wilson said the chamber wants to ensure that people are able to hear from local candidates, while it’s also an opportunity to meet candidates and build relationships. It’s all part of the chamber’s ongoing advocacy efforts, which is a top focus for the organization.
“For example, we were one of only five locations and the only chamber in the state to host a gubernatorial forum, so we were able to use that as an opportunity to build a relationship with now-Governor (Andy) Beshear and with Governor (Matt) Bevin, at the time, and to voice our interest in particular statewide issues,” she added.
