The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a small business seminar regarding government contracts, HUBZones and why HUBZones are important to small businesses Wednesday morning.
Frank Bennett, a procurement associate with Kentucky Procurement Technical Assistance Center (KYPTAC) who focuses on the west Kentucky area, spoke to a gathering of local small business owners at the Commerce Center, helping to explain the benefits that they can provide and the industries they can help businesses to break into.
HUBZone stands for Historically Underutilized Business Zones and is a program from the United States Small Business Administration. Much of west Kentucky is labeled as a HUBZone, with most of McCracken, Graves, Ballard, Marshall, Carlisle and Fulton counties labeled as one until at least June 30, 2023, with certain areas in the area being labeled HUBZones beyond that.
“In an average year, the federal government puts out about $600 billion of potential opportunities that they want private sector companies to bid on,” Bennett said. “The same is true for every state. They put hundreds of millions of dollars more in opportunities out. The same with counties and schools and cities. The whole government engine puts out well over a trillion dollars a year of opportunities to the private sector.”
The government relies on private entities to help provide needed goods and servivces.
“The first thing I like to tell folks is that no government agency actually produces anything commodity-wise,” Bennett said.
“When people think about government contractors they think about tanks and big machinery. If a government agency needs water, they’re going to have to go to a private company to buy that water. Anything that any government agency big or small, federal, state local needs, they have to get from a company in the private sector.”
HUBZones provide small businesses seeking these government grants an advantage over businesses outside and over large corporations, by being a way to gain a “preferential access to federal procurement opportunities.”
KYPTAC helps small business owners to find these contracts and prepare their companies to accept them, a large part of which includes helping them to receive HUBZone status.
“We help with researching opportunities,” Bennett said. “We help you to find exactly the opportunities that match what you do where you can be competitive. We help you build a strategy for going after the specific work that you want to provide.”
Government opportunites typically come with certifications, one of which is requiring a HubZone restriction. In order to be eligible for these jobs small businesses must show that they are located within a HUBZone and that 35% of their employees live in a HUBZone and work at least 40 hours a month.
“Oftentimes, the opportunities will come out that will say this is only available to small businesses,” he said. “This contract is only available to HUBZone businesses. This contract is only available to women owned small businesses. You’re still competing, but you’re not competing against any of the big businesses in the world.”
For more information on eligibility for HUBZone benefits or schedule a consultation, visit kyptac.com.
