METROPOLIS, Ill. — When Bobby Ball had the former Trading Post II building at 317 Ferry St. demolished in March, he was already making plans to use the old bricks to repair his building at 319 Ferry St. and refurbish the Selz Royal Blue shoe advertisement that was painted on that building.
That work was completed in early August.
The advertisement dates to when 319 Ferry St. was a shoe store owned by John H. Groff.
It was covered when Henry J. Humma built his Humma’s Drug Store, which also housed First National Bank, at 317 Ferry St. in 1904.
While the advertisement could be seen from 317’s second floor, it saw the light of day on March 4, after 117 years of being covered.
Ball did the renovations himself, including the refurbishing of the advertisement.
Selz Royal Blue shoe was known as “The Sole of Honor” and sold for $3.50 a pair.
According to the website fadingad.com, the shoes were manufactured by a German immigrant, Rolf Selz.
It is said the Selz Company made a pair of shoes for Queen Elizabeth giving it the right to use the word “Royal” in advertisements.
The company closed in the late 1940s.
