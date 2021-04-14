See what the buzz is about: Wingo beekeeper hosting 28th annual how-to course

Wingo residents should mind their bees and Q’s this week as the Kent Williams Bee School is set to kick off Thursday.
Williams’ annual educational effort has been running for nearly three decades. He started the school program 28 years ago — the first three years were classroom-based but the last 25 years have been out in the field at his Wingo farm.
“It does everybody a lot of good service if they try to make everybody else better,” said Williams, who has been beekeeping for 35 years. “I really just wanted everybody to be able to keep the bees alive and have better bees and a better experience beekeeping. Another thing is that I really wished that there was something that I could have gone to when I started beekeeping similar to this.
“It would have got me five years ahead just by having it.”
Completely free and open to anyone interested in learning about beekeeping, beginners and experts alike, the school program runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Williams’ farm, 580 KY-385 North in Wingo.
Attendees are encouraged to bring protective gear as several classes are held in the bee yard. Mask wearing and social distancing is also encouraged.
The event sponsor, the Lake Barkley Beekeepers Association, will provide lunch. Donations to the area organization are encouraged. For more information, seek out the Facebook event or contact Chuck Collins at 270-519-4772.
Williams’ program regularly sees as many as 150 people per day at the farm from across the country. It’s particularly valuable for budding beekeepers to be able to visit Williams’ farm because it is a working farm. At the height of the summer, he oversees about 300 hives. The farm harvests honey, which Williams refers to as an “incidental crop,” but mainly he sends bees to California to pollinate almonds in addition to raising bees to sell to other beekeepers — queens and starter hives, referred to in the business as nucleus colonies.
Williams teaches some of the skills, but several members of the local beekeeping association and even other beekeepers from around the country show up to teach at Williams’ annual program.
“We have a lot of people that come here willing to teach that should be getting paid for doing something like that but they’re willing to volunteer their time to teach people to do these things — inspect for diseases, microscopy, and other things,” he said. “They come from all over.”
Each day the school will cover the gamut of beekeeping knowledge, from basic hive inspection and beekeeping equipment how-tos to queen rearing and swarm catching, but Williams will tailor his teaching to what attendees want to know.
“We cater to the people that come here,” he said. “That’s been the philosophy of the school all along — to make sure that nobody leaves here without doing or seeing what they want to do or see.”
The school is “a grand opportunity” in the eyes of Tammy Horn Potter, state apiarist with the Kentucky Department of Agriculture.
“The number and the range of skills that can be learned at the school is just across the board — it’s a broad spectrum,” Horn Potter said. “(Kent) really does have an open door policy when it comes to this school.”
Horn Potter, who will be in attendance this week, said she thinks schools like Williams’ are necessary, especially when programs like this have been so scarce during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Beekeeping is not something that you can learn on Facebook. You have to get into the hive,” she said. “You have to understand when you’re looking at a frame what it is that you’re seeing. This is one of the few opportunities that people have had (over the last year) to be in a hive.”
Williams said he hopes the program not only enriches attendees’ knowledge, but that it can awaken the same type of passion for beekeeping in beginners that he has.
“(Beekeeping is) the only thing I’ve ever done that I’ve never got bored with and I’ve never lost my fascination for it because there’s always something new,” he said. “It doesn’t matter how much you know about beekeeping, you’ll learn something new just about every time you’re in a hive.”
