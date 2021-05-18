A segment of the Paducah Greenway Trail will be closed to the public for about two months starting this week.
City officials said the closure — which will be from trail mile markers 2.7 and 2.9 behind the Smoke Shop at 2300 North 8th St. — will allow crews to work on a floodwall pump station project.
The closure began Monday.
During the two-month closure, officials said crews will install discharge pipes associated with the construction of a new floodwall pump station. It’s part of the Paducah Floodwall Rehabilitation Project with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Officials said anyone with questions about the floodwall pump station project can call the Padcuach Engineering Department at 270-444-8511.
