PADNWS-05-18-21 GREENWAY TRAIL PIC
Courtesy of the city of Paducah

A segment of the Paducah Greenway Trail will be closed to the public for about two months starting this week.

City officials said the closure — which will be from trail mile markers 2.7 and 2.9 behind the Smoke Shop at 2300 North 8th St. — will allow crews to work on a floodwall pump station project.

The closure began Monday.

During the two-month closure, officials said crews will install discharge pipes associated with the construction of a new floodwall pump station. It’s part of the Paducah Floodwall Rehabilitation Project with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Officials said anyone with questions about the floodwall pump station project can call the Padcuach Engineering Department at 270-444-8511.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In