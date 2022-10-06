As Paducah partners with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) for the rehabilitation of Paducah’s floodwall, the work has been affecting access to short segments of the Greenway Trail.
Beginning Wednesday, Oct. 12, a section of the Greenway Trail will be closed to the public for approximately two months. This closure is at Noble Park on the concrete trail section between the accessible ramp near the skatepark and Cairo Road.
During the temporary Greenway Trail closure, Huffman Construction crews will be replacing the discharge pipes associated with Floodwall Pump Station #1 which is located in Anna Baumer Field.
Mayor George Bray said, “The rehabilitation of Paducah’s floodwall is a critical public safety project in partnership with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. To protect City and County properties, the floodwall needs to function in an operationally dependable state.
“As someone who enjoys the Greenway Trail and cycling, I understand how this closure will be frustrating. Rest assured, I will be checking on this project frequently. I ask that all of us be patient as we rehabilitate the components of our floodwall which was constructed from 1939 to 1949. We want this critical piece of infrastructure to continue to protect us from the Ohio River.”
This discharge pipe project is part of the approximately $36 million project to rehabilitate Paducah’s floodwall with 65% of the cost covered by federal funding.
Paducah’s Greenway Trail spans more than 5 miles. It extends from downtown Paducah, follows the floodwall levee to Noble Park, and continues on a gravel trail through Stuart Nelson Park where it connects to McCracken County’s 1.5 mile trail loop using the Bob Leeper Pedestrian Bridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.