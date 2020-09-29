Buoyed by the commonwealth’s success in dealing with COVID-19 concerns in the June primary, and the voting options available, Secretary of State Michael Adams’ confidence is high heading into the general election five weeks from now.
“This (election process) has actually gone very smoothly,” Adams told the Sun on Monday.
“I’ll be the first to tell you that for the primary I was cautiously optimistic, but more cautious than optimistic.
“I actually have more confidence in our November election than I had for June, which was a smashing success that won national recognition,” the 44-year-old McCracken County native said.
“Everything is on the right track. We’ve had better success opening up more places to vote in person. We’ve had more volunteers for poll workers, we’ve had more locations offering to be polling sites, and we also have had use of our absentee ballot option.
“But, it hasn’t been overwhelming which means our system is not going to crash.”
Adams, a Republican, said he has been working very closely with county clerks throughout the commonwealth.
“I’ve been very clerk-centric. I was deferential to the clerks in the primary and the general, listening to what their feedback was and their advice on how to run this election,” he said.
“We don’t agree on everything, but for the most part I’ve taken their advice and that’s reflected in this plan. It doesn’t overwhelm them with having the absentee part of the election and the early voting at the same time.
“We were able to get the absentee ballots out first and then pivot to early voting, which is going to really, really relieve the pressure on their offices.”
Mail-in ballots can be requested through the state’s online portal, govoteky.com, through Oct. 9. Early in-person voting can be done beginning Oct. 13.
Voters will need a photo ID for in-person voting, although there is an exception for people who cannot get a photo ID due to COVID-19, since some of the issuing agencies may have been closed due to the coronavirus, according to Adams.
In that case, “they sign an ‘oath of voter’ on their identity and then they have to have an approved, non-photo ID in order to vote, such as a credit or debit card, government benefits card, something with which your identity has been confirmed,” he said.
“It’s never been easier to vote in Kentucky’s history,” Adams said. “There are four easy options: vote in person on Nov. 3; vote in person before Nov. 3; vote absentee ballot and drop it in the drop box; or fill it out and mail it back.
“This is going to be a high-turnout election, partly because of voter interest and partly because we’ve made it so easy to vote.”
While President Donald Trump has raised some concern about problems with mail-in ballots, “what the president has criticized is not what we’re going,” Adams said.
“He votes in Florida by absentee ballot. But they verify your identity. What he has criticized is what six or seven states on the West Coast do, which is register you to vote without your prior consent, and then they mail you a ballot you didn’t apply for,” he said.
“You can see that would be suspicious.”
Adams said he is also confident the U.S. Postal Service will do its best in handling mail-in ballots. Ballots postmarked Nov. 3 will be counted as long as they are received by Nov. 6.
“I do want to encourage those who vote by absentee ballot to get those (mailed) back as soon as you can to make sure we get them in time to count them,” he said.
According to Adams, the election is going to cost twice what a normal election would have.
“We normally spend about $10 million on an election at the state level. This is going to cost about $20 million,” he said.
“The good news is we have left over federal funds from the primary and that’s going to cover about half of the extra cost. So the state’s going to be on the hook for about $5 million and the feds for about $5 million.”
