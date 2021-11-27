Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams will be the featured speaker at the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce’s Power in Partnership breakfast Dec. 2.
The breakfast begins at 7:30 a.m. at the Julian Carroll Convention Center. Pre-registration is required.
A native of Paducah, Adams is Kentucky’s 86th secretary of state and the 77th person to serve in that role.
Adams attended McCracken County Public Schools and was the first in his family to get a bachelor’s degree. After graduating from the University of Louisville, Adams attended Harvard Law School on low-income aid.
Returning to Kentucky, Adams served as deputy general counsel to Gov. Ernie Fletcher before moving to Washington, D.C. to accept an appointment as counsel to the U.S. Deputy Attorney General. In 2007, Adams began full-time private practice in election law. He has represented several national political committees, numerous national political figures and statewide campaign efforts in all 50 states.
Inaugurated as secretary of state in January 2020, Adams first pushed his signature legislative issue, Kentucky’s first Photo ID to Vote law, through the General Assembly, then pivoted to saving the primary and general elections from the problems that befell other states during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In 2021, Adams presented state legislators with the most ambitious election reform plan since 1891, and the bill passed both chambers with near-unanimous support.
The cost of the breakfast is $20. Attendees must pre-register at paducahchamber.org or call 270-443-1746 by 2 p.m. on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.