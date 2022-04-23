Kentucky’s spring turkey season is in prime time today with the onset of the second weekend of the 23-day season.
The season runs April 16-May 8 this year, encompassing four weekends as always. Weekends are naturally high priority options for those hunters whose weekdays are obligated to work. Second weekends are typically of high interest, but this one is even more attractive because of improved conditions.
Last weekend, the opening weekend of Kentucky’s major turkey hunter mobilization, certainly produced some gobbler-getting. But weather that was far from optimum apparently took a toll on hunter success and may have even kept some hunters out of the woods.
Kentucky hunters seem to have scored somewhat more than 8,000 turkeys across the state during outings last Saturday and Sunday. While that is a batch of the big birds, opening weekends in the past more customarily yield 10,000 or so gobblers. Last year, the opening weekend harvest was closer to 11,000.
Opening weekend is typically the most productive two days of the Kentucky hunting season. Factors are that hunter participation usually is highest during the first weekend of the season, plus the earliest weekend is often when turkeys are still most actively gobbling and are least impacted by hunting pressure that makes them increasingly wary and less responsive to calling.
The weather conditions of Easter weekend, however, literally put a chill on the first couple of days of hunting. Unseasonably cool temperatures likely put a damper on gobbler breeding season behavior, reducing the tom turkey talk that clues in hunters to gobbler locations. Rainfall over wide areas of the state especially on Sunday compounded the unseasonable weather’s effect and likely served to take a chunk out of hunter participation as well.
Temperatures expected to tap into the 80s today and Sunday should remove any thermal restraints to gobbling and other breeding season behaviors. Admittedly, the seasonal peak of gobbling should be past, but it is still early enough to catch mature toms talkative after the recent unusually chilled weather.
Hunters out this weekend should find more than temperatures changed since the opening day or two. Moderating away from the chill plus the natural advance of the season means that the entire hunting environment will have greened considerably over the past several days.
Woodlots and forested areas are rapidly bursting forth with foliage that changes the turkey hunting playing field. Visibility is changing, making it harder to see incoming gobblers, but meanwhile the increasing greenery makes it more difficult for sharp-eyed turkeys to spy hunkered hunters.
Any hunter who takes a gobbler with a green or silver leg band is asked to please report that to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources. Information about that harvest can help in the management of Kentucky’s turkeys and the preservation of turkey hunting statewide.
The KDFWR is partnering with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and Tennessee Tech University in a four-year study of turkey harvest rates in Kentucky and Tennessee. For that, the KDFWR has trap-netted and leg banded hundreds of male turkeys across the state.
Data from the turkey harvest over the next four years — primarily reports about these banded turkeys being taken by hunters — will go toward assessments of the harvest rate. That rate is the proportion of all male turkeys in a population that are taken by hunters.
Turkey populations have been in some decline in recent years, a downturn primarily the result of lower reproductive success and brood survival rates, biologists say. Hunters have expressed concerns, meanwhile, about declines in gobbler encounters of past seasons, and managers want to understand more about the percentages of gobblers in populations that are taken by hunters.
As managers trapped turkeys for banding back in the winter months, they also collected biological samples to help gauge the ongoing health of Kentucky’s turkey flock.
Any hunter who takes a turkey with one of these leg bands should report it online through the KDFWR website, www.fw.ky.gov. Managers will need the turkey’s leg band number and related information including the county and general location in which the gobbler was taken.
A hunter who provides a leg band number will be provided information on the county and the date where and when the turkey was netted and banded.
The spring turkey hunting season throughout Illinois presently is running near concurrently with that of Kentucky. The South Turkey Hunting Zone is in the fourth of five hunting periods, the overall season running April 4-May 5, while the North Zone hunting is a week later, April 11-May 12.
Illinois’ two-weekend youth turkey season, uniform in both zones, was March 26-27 and April 2-3. Illinois Department of Natural Resources officials report that a total of 1,258 birds were taken by kid hunters during those weekend hunts. That total was down slightly from last year’s youth hunt during which 1,304 birds were reported taken.
Jefferson County led all counties with 54 youth hunt turkeys bagged. In far downstate Illinois, Pope County was the leader (and fifth statewide) with 30 turkeys taken during the youngsters’ season.
Steve Vantreese is a freelance outdoors writer. Email outdoors news items to outdoors@paducahsun.com or phone 270-575-8650.
