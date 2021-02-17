If House Bill 396 passes the General Assembly, it would save Lyon County taxpayers thousands in jail costs. Costs for incarcerating law breakers have spiraled out of control in the last few years. The bill would create a second judge’s position in the 56th Judicial Circuit and thereby shorten the time the county must house offenders. The bill requires the new judge to take office in 2023. The 56th Judicial Circuit comprises Lyon, Livingston, Caldwell and Trigg counties.
The bill, sponsored by 6th District state Rep. Chris Freeland, R, Benton, and 66th District Rep. C. Ed Massey, R, Hebron, went to the House Committee on Committees on Feb. 4 and is awaiting assignment to another committee, Freeland said. Freeland’s district is made up of Lyon, Marshall and a portion of McCracken counties.
Sen. Jason Howell, R, Murray, who represents the 1st District, which includes Lyon and Trigg counties, has filed the same bill in the state Senate.
“Judge (C.A.) Woodall has asked for it, and the (state) Supreme Court deemed is a need,” Freeland said.
Woodall has been the circuit judge in the 56th since 2006. Freeland added that the bill’s passage “would double the capacity of the court,” and would mean less time defendants spend in jail before having their day in court, noting that rule days in Circuit Court often last all day and until 7 or 8 p.m.
“I’m thankful that Justice (John) Minton read everything that we put out there as far as the rising cost of our jail fees,” said Lyon County Judge-Executive Wade White. “He took that into consideration and added an additional judge for the 56th, which should help not only Lyon County but Caldwell and Trigg and Livingston as well.
“I’m thankful that Chris Freeland put this out there as a bill and also Jason Howell put it in the Senate, so we’re hoping it passes,” White said. “Our jail costs have gone down during COVID, but now they are rising quickly again so we’re heading back to the way it was before. For example, we were at 15 in our jail just a few short weeks ago. Now it’s up to 25 — just adding 10 if we average that, that’s an extra $100,000 per year in cost for our county. And that far exceeds any amount we could raise when we set our tax rates. It’s an extremely volatile cost to the county that we can’t predict. It’s very damaging to us, so if they are able to get more rule days and they are able to get (defendants) through the court system faster, which is all out of my control now, we might be able to see a decrease in (housing defendants) that is costing our citizens so much.”
White explained how the jail costs escalated in the last decade.
“In 2013, our costs were about $55,000 a year to house inmates,” he said, noting it was a large outlay of cash for a small county, “but it was manageable. Then in 2018, it shot up to well over $300,000, so you can see how it just climbed out of control. There is no way we can tax people fast enough to keep up with that kind of an increase. It’s been a long battle that we’ve been fighting; I’ve been sending emails showing proof, our treasurer has been putting all kinds of things together and our magistrates have been talking to anybody they can.
Freeland said he thinks the bill will pass this session, which is set to end the last of March.
“I think Chris Freeland can probably get it done,” White said. “It’s good to have him up there working for us. It is making a difference.” White added that Woodall is moving the cases as fast as he can “but he’s just one man. When they have rule day … and they continue a case, every time they continue a case, it costs the county $1,000 because it will be a month before the case can come up again. So stuff like that really adds up quickly.”
