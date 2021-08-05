The Kentucky State Police late Tuesday evening gave further details on their investigation into a deadly crash in McCracken County earlier this week connected with a car chase.
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office contacted KSP around 1:45 p.m. Monday to request an investigation into a collision involving a vehicle fleeing from deputies at the intersection of U.S. 60 and Cairo Road in West Paducah, according to a state police news release.
Initial investigation indicated that Lamont X. Young, a 27-year-old from De Soto, Illinois, was fleeing from deputies in a 2015 Honda Civic following an attempt to arrest him when he failed to stop at a traffic light at the intersection and collided with a 2017 Ford Explorer being driven by Deborah K. Burge, 60, of Cunningham, authorities said,
Burge was pronounced dead at the scene by the McCracken County coroner. Young died early Tuesday morning at the Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, where he had been flown for treatment.
The Kentucky State Police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.
