A Paducah nonprofit is making a list and checking it twice as it prepares to give free meals to over 1,000 people this Christmas Eve.
Project Pomona, a local organization dedicated to providing food for those who need it, has put together Season’s Eatings with a group of partner businesses and nonprofits to safely distribute these meals to four different sites at 11 a.m. on Dec. 24.
“You know … it’s been a bad year,” Project Pomona founder Bryant Hileman said. “We haven’t been able to do what we always did before — our free weekly meals at the library — but with Christmas coming up and the second round of restaurant and bar closures, even more people are faced with food insecurity than last year (and ever before).
“People that normally might not need a meal, need a meal.”
The meals will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis to anyone that shows up at the four locations — the McCracken County Public Library, located at 555 Washington St.; Paducah Beer Werks, 301 N. Fourth St.; Fresh Foodies, 532 N. 32nd St.; and Family Service Society, 827 Joe Clifton Drive. Every location will have both walk-up and drive-thru services for contactless pickup. The only requirements, Hileman said, are that people practice social distancing and that they properly wear a mask.
In the eyes of Family Service Society executive director Candace Melloy, this event is needed now more than ever.
“Season’s Eatings will bring some holiday spirit to all involved at a time when everyone can use a little extra holiday cheer, especially considering how hard of a year our community has had,” she said.
PBW general manager Foster Stacy is happy to be involved because he thinks this event, and others like it, are paramount at this time.
“During this time of the year, and especially this year, people are struggling to put food on the table. We have always tried to give back to our community in every way possible and this Christmas we want to try and feed at least 1,000 families,” Stacy told the Sun. “If everyone that has the ability came together and helped donate a few items each, we could make a huge impact and show people that we care. It doesn’t matter if you are rich or poor, we want to feed you this Christmas and show you the love you deserve in these trying times.”
Hileman echoed that sentiment to the Sun.
“This is tough for a lot of folks,” he said. “My hope is that a lot of people who have never experienced that or don’t feel they qualify for something like this will take advantage of this. You qualify by being a human being.”
A team of volunteers will be slow cooking a variety of meats at Kirchhoff’s on Dec. 23 for distribution the next day. The meat will be bought with funds donated to Hileman’s effort. Mindy Carroll, of Fresh Foodies, is contributing the sides for the meal. Some donated Knoth’s sandwiches also will be available that day.
Fresh produce acquired by Heart USA will be available at the library site and canned goods gathered in a PBW donation drive are expected to be given out at the brewery.
“We’re leading the charge as far as putting the event together, cooking and stuff like that, but they’re doing a lot of hard work to complement those things,” Hileman added.
The best way to help out with Season’s Eatings is to donate, Hileman said, or to volunteer to be at one of the four sites on Christmas Eve. Anyone looking to do either of those things should contact Hileman through either the Season’s Eatings Facebook event page or via Project Pomona’s Facebook page. Hileman has nearly reached his $1,500 fundraising goal for the effort and any additional funds will go toward making even more meals or the planning of future efforts.
While the organizer hopes to make Season’s Eatings an annual event, this year it was a must.
“I think people feel pretty helpless right now. Living through a global pandemic does that to you,” Hileman said. “This is a hero opportunity to provide people with a sense of empowerment and to remind us that even though we’ve been isolated that we’re still connected.”
