For the second straight night, comfortable evening temperatures greeted holiday light-lookers in Paducah.
Paducah Power System turned on its annual Holiday Light Display at Noble Park Wednesday night, complete with horse-drawn carriage rides and Santa Claus in a bucket truck waving to walkers.
The display, which often swaps pieces with partner city Clarksville, Tenn., featured a few new Victorian-themed fixtures, according to PPS Director of Human Resources and Community Relations Andrea Underwood.
Underwood said Wednesday that she always looks forward to the annual display, both for the holiday cheer it brings and for the vital role its accompanying food drive plays in helping to stock area nonprofits.
Every year following the food drive, “the aisles of our warehouse are just full of bins of food,” she said.
“It makes us feel as if we have a great responsibility to carry that on and do it as well as we can.”
Proceeds from the drive benefit the Family Service Society, Paducah Cooperative Ministry, the Salvation Army and St. Vincent DePaul.
“When I go out there and I stand back and I watch people come through, and I see the reactions to the lights and to Santa … I just see the wonder that is in the eyes of the children, even of adults. It makes you realize that it’s something that seems very simple, but it brings so much joy to people,” Underwood said.
Prior to the ceremony, she announced that, up to this year, the drive had raised more than $841,000 and 1.1 million pounds of food.
This year’s light display was dedicated to retired PPS employee Erich Vierkant, who used to coordinate the holiday lights program.
“We really wanted to make a point to recognize him for his work all those years,” Underwood said.
