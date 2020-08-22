The search of a Paducah home which had been the subject of numerous complaints about possible illegal drug activity resulted in the arrest of nine people Friday, according to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office.
Detectives executed a search warrant just after 10 a.m. at the residence on Cumberland Avenue and arrested the occupants, one of which was hiding inside a closet and another, in a pile of clothes, the sheriff’s office said.
According to sheriff’s reports, crystal methamphetamine, marijuana, assorted drug paraphernalia, and a loaded 9mm handgun were found during the search.
All nine individuals, of Paducah, were arrested and charged with drug offenses. Three also were served with outstanding arrest warrants. All nine were taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.
They were:
• Nicholas Shaw, 39, trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in marijuana, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Richard E. Stewart, 19, possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
• Kristen Bikerstaff, 30, possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
• Chad L. Toy, 33, possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
• Ashley Dunn, 28, possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
• Nicholas W. Robertson, 27, possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia (outstanding warrants).
• Christina Toy, 37, possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
• Tonya Smith, 42, giving officer a false name, possession of methamphetamine, third offense, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia (outstanding warrants).
• Jonathan Hernandez, 31, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia (outstanding warrants).
