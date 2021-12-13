Search and rescue efforts are “ongoing” at the site of the Mayfield Consumer Products Candle Factory as of Monday afternoon, Louisville Emergency Management director EJ Meiman said during a news conference at the site of the collapsed factory.
Crews will be working day and night to remove debris and to find any remaining survivors.
To get an accurate head count and status of MCP employees, all MCP employees are asked to report to His House Ministries in Mayfield as soon as possible, or to call 888-800-8620 for employees to get transportation assistance to His House Ministries, which will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, and is located at 1250 KY-303 in Mayfield.
Kentucky State Police Public Affairs Branch Commander Paul Blanton said KSP has been focusing on conducting welfare checks for those who reported family members as missing and for those who have not been able to get in touch with family members. He added KSP troopers would be enforcing an ordinance in Mayfield that orders a curfew from dusk till dawn.
Officials also warned people to avoid downed power lines.
Mayor Kathy O’Nan said infrastructure is Mayfield's greatest need, especially since the city lost its water tower, and water pressure in the city water system is low. She does, however, believe in the people of Mayfield and in the city’s ability to recover.
“I swear to you the city of Mayfield will survive this,” O’Nan said.
