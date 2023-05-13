The Paducah Tilghman High School Student Equity Advisory Council held its fifth and final forum for the 2022-23 school year on Thursday at the Seaman’s Church Institute.

The theme of the forum was “Unity in the Community,” and several invited members of the community attended to discuss ideas on how members of the community can help improve schools.

