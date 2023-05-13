The Paducah Tilghman High School Student Equity Advisory Council held its fifth and final forum for the 2022-23 school year on Thursday at the Seaman’s Church Institute.
The theme of the forum was “Unity in the Community,” and several invited members of the community attended to discuss ideas on how members of the community can help improve schools.
The PTHS Student Equity Advisory Council, or SEAC, is concluding its first full year at the school. It promotes diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging at the high school and beyond.
After a couple of fun ice-breaking games, those in attendance broke off into four groups: community connection, community resources and access, community engagement in schools and parent engagement through the community.
Community members and SEAC members took part in the discussions.
After the group sessions, participants came back into the main group and talked about what they discussed.
“One of the things that we were reminded of is…that parents were not engaged with teachers — not because they didn’t want to; a lot of times, it’s because they just can’t because they work or they have multiple children,” one participant said. “That does create a problem for some. Parents who have five or six children, they become numb to all of the emails.”
Another talked about a discussion about having high school courses about financial literacy.
“We talked about reaching out to the Legislature and talked about going to the (Paducah Innovation) Hub,” he said. “(The discussion) was very informative with lots of suggestions thrown out.”
Another person praised the host group itself.
“I think, just finding out that there is an organization like this that is taking people your age and teaching them lessons that a lot of people still haven’t learned, is incredible,” he said. “As a representative of my company, I want to be a part of this, and I want our company to be a part of this because our community grows through things like this and can only get better.”
Previous forums hosted by the Paducah Tilghman SEAC include two student forums, a teacher forum and a parent forum.
Coy Booker, a PTHS senior who has served as the group’s president since it started in the spring semester of the 2021-22 school year, said the forums helping bring learning and understanding to people from different walks of life.
“We take pride in creating unique questions specific to each forum,” he said. “For instance, in this community forum you heard questions about how the community can collaborate with the schools and students can gain access to things that are outside of the community, not necessarily only in the school.”
Booker said the information gathered at the forums will be taken to a Paducah Independent School District board meeting or taken to a setting like the Kentucky Association of School Administrators or Kentucky School Board Association.
“They will see that there is a student board who cares about their educational environment and see that there is a population who is not willing to just sit back,” he said.
Booker, a PaxtonScholars Class XII honoree, said his service as the first president of SEAC has been “very humbling,” but said the group is making progress.
“I think, in the future, we will make it clear to the student population that we are here for them,” he said. “We are not an outside voice. We are not repeating what the staff is repeating. We are taking the student voice to the staff, and we are a tool for them to use.”
Booker added that McCracken County and Mayfield high schools are also forming a SEAC organization for their schools.
The Paducah Tilghman Student Equity Advisory Council is sponsored by Shonda Hollowell-Burrus, the chief equity officer for the Paducah Independent School District.
