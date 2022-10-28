Hudson Scoggin started studying electricity at the Mayfield-Graves County Area Technology Center last year because he felt like it could lead to more job opportunities. The fact is that it has led to work experience that includes helping others in western Kentucky.
The Carlisle County High School senior is this week’s Associated General Contractors of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week.
“I started out in machine tool, and I realized that there weren’t many job openings around here (in that field),” he said. “I’ve always been interested in how electricity works and I felt drawn to it as a career.
“I see where it takes people from point A to point B through the skill and knowledge of the trade.”
Now in his second year in the program at the Mayfield technology center, he finds a much brighter career path ahead of him.
“I want to work more in construction and less in residential,” he said.
Scoggin was one of a number of students at the Mayfield-Graves County Area Technology Center who helped to put together tiny houses for victims of the Dec. 10, 2021 tornado that damaged or destroyed several homes in and around Mayfield.
“It made me feel good that my job helps other people in need,” he said. “We roughed in houses, pulled wire, set up air conditioning, set up beds and tables, furniture — we made it so they would feel at home for now.”
Scoggin said that after he graduates, he wants to get into the working world.
“I plan on getting into the (International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers union) and see if I can get my journeyman’s license.”
Brad Tucker is Scoggin’s instructor in the electrical program at the Mayfield-Graves County Area Technology Center.
“He’s done really well,” he said of Scoggin. “He’s picked up on the circuits portion of it really quickly and moves on to some new things a lot quicker than most people do.
“This year, he’s learning more about how to do certain things in the field, different ways to make circuits work and do the real world work.”
Tucker said that besides the tiny houses, his class has worked on a person’s garage and working on a remodel for New Beginnings.
Scoggin has a job at the Lowe’s in the Southside area of Paducah, and he takes part in SkillsUSA. He is also a member of Future Farmers of America, in which he has won several awards. In his spare time, he enjoys riding four-wheelers in the river bottoms.
Scoggin is the son of Shawn Scoggin of Bardwell.
A story featuring the AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week will run in The Sun each Friday through March 31 with recipients chosen by instructors and administrators at the seven area technical centers that serve students in the state’s 13 westernmost counties.
In addition to the Mayfield-Graves County Area Technology Center, the 29 AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Students of the Week are chosen from the Ballard County Career and Technical Center, Caldwell Regional Career Center, Four Rivers Career Academy in Fulton County, Marshall County Technical Center, Murray-Calloway County Area Technology Center and Paducah Area Technical Center.
The Mayfield-Graves County Area Technology Center serves students from Carlisle County, Graves County and Mayfield high schools and the Northside Baptist Church School.
Along with electricity, the area technology center offers courses in business, carpentry, computer science, health sciences, machine tool and welding.
AGC of Western Kentucky will host a banquet in April for this year’s 29 Technical Center Students of the Week. Students will receive prizes, and Technical Center Students of the Year and an overall Regional Technical Center Student of the Year will be announced.
At the area technical centers, students are learning skills in many career areas that will help them join the workforce upon graduation and help fill the need for skilled workers in western Kentucky.
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
