There was a time when a high school’s valedictorian was simply the student with the highest grade-point average at the end of the senior year.
Now, it is commonplace for schools to have more than one student as a valedictorian for a graduating class. The Class of 2020 for McCracken County had 33 valedictorians, while Caldwell County had six and Livingston Central had three.
Perhaps what most affects the determination of valedictorians and salutatorians is the advent of advanced placement courses, also known as AP courses. Those are courses designed for students preparing to go to college — what were once called college-bound courses.
Schools often place additional points for grades in AP courses, which affects a grade-point average, or GPA. These are called weighted GPAs.
Jonathan Smith, the assistant principal for curriculum and instruction at Paducah Tilghman High School, said that is the case at his school.
“The valedictorian(s) at PTHS are chosen based on the student(s) with the highest cumulative weighted GPA at the conclusion of their eighth semester based on a level playing field of 28 total credits,” he wrote in an email. “Advanced Placement classes are weighted (5.0 quality points compared to 4.0 quality points for non-weighted classes), and only students’ first 10 AP classes receive a weighted grade.”
Smith said all PTHS students with a GPA of 3.5 or higher are considered honor graduates, and valedictorians and salutatorians must have taken specific courses, most of them AP classes.
Community Christian Academy also uses advanced course grades to determine their students of highest honor.
“A valedictorian at CCA is a student with a 4.0 GPA or greater who has taken the amount of accelerated, AP or dual credit courses required for CCA,” said Principal Amy Carrico via email, adding “they are required to take at least seven honors courses.”
St. Mary High School Guidance Counselor Peggy Culbertson said her school still maintains the traditional definition of the highest academic honors.
“The St. Mary valedictorian is determined by the highest numeric grade-point average over the course of the four years in high school,” she wrote in an email. “The salutatorian is the second-highest average.”
The Paducah Sun reached out for information from McCracken County High School, but did not immediately receive a reply.
For several schools in western Kentucky, a valedictorian is more than just the highest grade-point average among the group of graduates. They must take the highest level of courses and succeed at that level.
Because the level of competition for that top honor is intense, schools often establish a goal to be named valedictorian or salutatorian and those students who succeed earn that honor.
That’s why — when graduate honors are listed — rather than see one person as valedictorian or salutatorian, you may see several students attain that honor equally by putting in the work and obtaining success.
