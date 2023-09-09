WEST KENTUCKY — Two local school districts are implementing a new resource, Care Solace, in an effort to bridge the mental health gap.

The goal of Care Solace is to help students get access to mental health resources more quickly, and their families can use it too. Marshall County Schools just approved the implementation of the program on Thursday, and Lyon County Schools started using it in August.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In