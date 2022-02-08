The public school districts in McCracken County opted to use “traditional” snow days for Thursday and Friday.
Traditional snow days are those without any instruction as opposed to noninstructional days, or NTI days, where students have instruction at home through the internet.
McCracken County took another snow day on Monday — its fifth of the school year — while the Paducah school district opted to have an NTI day on Monday, its second of 10 available.
Each public school district has 10 NTI days in a school year, as provided in Kentucky Revised Statute 158.070 and enacted in July 2018.
They allow districts to provide instruction to students through alternate methods, including technology, when the schools are closed for health or safety reasons. NTI days affect entire school districts.
Senate Bill 25 this year allowed individual schools to have 10 remote learning days that provide school districts with alternatives if only certain schools in a district should be closed, rather than the entire district.
Thus far this year through Monday, the McCracken County school district has had four NTI days and five snow days. McCracken County High School has used three of its 10 remote learning days, while Heath Middle School, Lone Oak Middle School and Reidland Middle School have each used one.
The Paducah school district has used two of its NTI days and two snow days. Paducah Tilghman High School has used three remote learning days.
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.