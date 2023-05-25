Students may be getting out of school, but there is no lack of learning going on in the Paducah Independent School District.
The district’s school resource officers — known as SROs — underwent training this week at the Paducah Innovation Hub.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Students may be getting out of school, but there is no lack of learning going on in the Paducah Independent School District.
The district’s school resource officers — known as SROs — underwent training this week at the Paducah Innovation Hub.
Officer Scotty Davis, who is assigned to Morgan Elementary School, coordinated the training session, the first for the school district.
SROs took part in “active shooter” drills using a decision-making scenario simulator in which the officer was an active player. The training simulator is one of four that belong to the Kentucky League of Cities and travels to police departments across western Kentucky for officers to train on.
The simulator had several different situations programed into it, with the simulation director capable of changing aspects of the situation. In most of the scenarios, the officer taking part in the training would partner with an officer in the simulator video.
The officer taking part in the training had a special weapon that was programed as part of the simulator. The simulator would recognize where the officer fired and have the gunman react if hit or continue shooting if not.
The simulation begins with audio of a dispatcher calling officers to a location and a description of what is taking place, like “active shooter at a school” or “escalating tensions with a former employee at a worksite.”
The video then shows the interior of the building from the training officer’s perspective, and often, another officer appears in the video talking to the training officer as he would during a real situation.
Davis and Officer Robert Beach of McNabb Elementary School gave demonstrations of the training to media on Wednesday to show how the simulators help hone an officer’s skills in handling situations from an active shooter in a school to parents involved in a heated argument, all with controllable options to change the situation based on the training officer’s actions.
“We call them branching options,” Davis said. “It depends on how (the officer) responds to (the suspect in the video). I can change what (the suspect) says. If (the officer) asks the right question, like ‘Let me see your ID,’ (the suspect) could respond, ‘No, you’re not going to get my ID.’ ”
Beach has been an SRO for about a year, having come to Kentucky after 23 years of service as a city marshal in Las Vegas.
“Today, we’re doing simulator training, but it’s more about decision-making,” he said. “It’s shoot or don’t shoot. They put a scenario on and they can go by your actions or what you say as to whether it escalates or de-escalates.
“Training is always good because you need to be able to engage and you need to be able to make decisions. This helps, especially in a more tense situation, because you’re not going to see that every day, so you need to train for it.”
Davis said the simulator training is used to help officers make better decisions when they are faced with an event or emergency within the school. He added that this first SRO training session was well attended and well received after sending out a mass email to the school board.
“We have five SROs (in the Paducah school district),” he said. “Eventually, we’re going to get to McCracken County (School District SROs) and invite them. I’m going to say around 15 or 20 people were invited from the (Paducah) schools to come check it out.
“…Our SROs are not just walking around schools and checking doors. We are actively training to keep our children safe.”
Davis added that the training would also take place in the fall and then yearly after that.
Beach said that having the SRO training being made public should help put parents’ minds more at ease.
“Parents should be happy that we’re doing as much training as we can as possible so we can try to keep the children safe,” he said. “We’re not here for just law enforcement purposes. We’re here so the kids know they’re safe, they can have a mentor. They can know that police officers are somebody they can go to and know that they’re safe.”
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.