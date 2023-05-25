PADNWS-05-25-23 SRO TRAINING-PHOTO

Morgan Elementary School SRO Scotty Davis (left) controls the given situation on the simulator located off-camera while McNabb Elementary School SRO Robert Beach prepares for the situation to unfold.

 DAVID B. SNOW | The Sun

Students may be getting out of school, but there is no lack of learning going on in the Paducah Independent School District.

The district’s school resource officers — known as SROs — underwent training this week at the Paducah Innovation Hub.

Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In