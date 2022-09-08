“School of Rock” — a stage adaptation of the 2003 film starring actor Jack Black — opens tonight at Market House Theatre.
Performance times are 7 p.m. today through Saturday and Thursday, Sept. 15 through Saturday, Sept. 17; and 2:30 p.m. on Sundays, Sept. 11 and 18.
Tickets are $29 for adults and $14 for students, available online or by calling the MHT Box Office at 270-444-6828 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.
“School of Rock” is about a failed rock star who poses as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school, where he starts a band with his students.
The cast features J. Michael Byrne as Dewey Finn, Emily Morehead as Rosalie Mullins, Phillip Chesnut as Ned Schneebly and Michelle Derringer as Patti Di Marco.
Playing Finn’s students are Samuel Lynn as Zack the guitarist, Carson Chestnut as Lawrence the pianist, Dagny Page as Katie the bassist, Jensen Knudsen as Freddie the drummer, Anya Swenson as Summer and Ashlyn Garner as Tomika. Others playing roles are Coryon Brooks, Alison English, Madeline Leslie, Gus Newman, Wilson Page, Annie Peck, Caleb Phillips and Katelyn Waggoner.
The cast’s adult ensemble members are Isaiah Barnett, Janet Bloomingburg, Adam Cooper, Al Cooper, Alissa Cooper, Aralyn Cooper, Grace Craft, Adam Horbovetz, Alexandria Phillips, Emily Schlei, Ian Swenson and Neil Thompson.
School of Rock is guest directed by Chloe Keller, choreographed by Emily Hensel and stage managed by Alexandra Brue. Vocal direction is by Savannah Fallis and music direction is by Tracy Leslie, with set and lighting design by Tom Hansen, costume design by Charlotte Campbell, technical design by Jerome Veit and Brendan Corbett.
The orchestra features Sam Blalock, Dawn Evans, Joe Farley, Adam Horbovetz, Amy Martin, Tony Kitchen and Grady Wring.
