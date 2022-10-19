During Tuesday’s board of education meeting, Paducah Public School officials discussed minority teacher retention.
Assistant Superintendent Will Black said 13% of the district’s teachers are minority members — within one or two% of Fayette and Jefferson County districts.
“We want to make sure kids see our teachers and feel like they or their backgrounds are represented,” Black said during an agenda report.
Most area minority teachers have grown up locally, he said.
The board discussed attracting out-of-area talent, with Dr. James Hudson, board vice chairman, noting the drawback of losing existing talent to Louisville and larger urban areas: “They need a sense of worth coming back.”
“I’ve had young people talk to me, saying, ‘It’s got nothing to do with Paducah.’ We have to package this somehow so that if I come up through Tilghman (High School), I want to come back,” Hudson said, comparing it to retaining bilingual teachers for program and curriculum diversity. “That was a struggle, too; at some point, you have to up the ante. The information is good, but what else is going to bring me here? Especially if I can go there.”
PPS Chief Equity Officer Shonda Hollowell-Burrus said, “We have the information, it’s just a matter of targeting specifically how to draw people to come to Paducah.”
Black told The Sun that PPS facilitates alternative candidates where possible, also offering additional mentoring. However, the district is limited to routes approved by the state’s Education Professional Standards Board (EPSB).
Currently, non-teaching candidates with bachelor’s degrees can eventually certify through academic proficiency or active-duty military routes. Local district training and alternative institute programs exist on paper, though none are yet EPSB-approved.
Black said the district consults with EPSB and Murray State University, looking at alternative candidates’ transcripts and backgrounds to consider viable routes.
“We’ve noticed some patterns of things have worked, (but) in the wake of the pandemic, there is a relative teacher shortage, so we’ve had to be a little more creative,” Black said, explaining how reaching out to professionals in other fields has helped in recruitment.
“There are a lot of people out there who have an interest in teaching, and so as a result, we’re trying to help people meet their professional goals if they have a calling to teach and help facilitate that,” Black said. “We plan to continue these discussions internally and with the board, and we’re committed to developing a more diverse teaching staff.”
During an attendance report, Director of Pupil Personnel Troy Brock reported an increase in nonresident students — 444 this year, compared to 373 last academic year. He partially credited more accurate data and positive public relations.
“Our goal, as always, is 96% for the school,” Brock said. The district is currently at some 95%. “That’s a hard number to come back from as we go into flu season, but we’re better — or on par — with nearby school districts, and we’ll continue to work on getting the number up.”
He noted an increase in unexcused absences. “There’s also an increase in mental health (issues) and anxiety coming out of COVID, so we’re responding to those. Every time a student misses two days, no matter what … a parent gets a message. What we’ve seen in research over time is that parents underestimate the number of days their child actually misses, so we want to communicate regularly.”
Kristy Lewis, PPS director of Head Start and preschool, reported on participation in an upcoming Early Childhood Innovation Summit in Boulder, Colorado — something she called “a think tank for early educators.”
“We’ll be diving into the workforce crisis, redefining credentials, optimizing practice-based teaching … And incentivizing career advancement,” Lewis said.
• Members approved $33,318 in 2022 Kentucky Education Technology Systems assistance, district-matched, with a larger offer expected in spring.
• The board approved a $36,897 change order for the Paducah Head Start preschool project, specifically entailing the gymnasium’s extension, putting the project at some two% over contingency.
