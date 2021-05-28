PRINCETON — Lifestyle Occasions hosted an outdoor bash Monday at Las Vegas of Princeton on Washington Street for the neighborhood and kids who were celebrating their first out-of-school that day.
Carrie Harmon and Michael Lipson own and operate Lifestyle Occasions.
Lifestyle Occasions started because Harmon struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic, and she needed to generate income while unemployed.
Initially, her idea was to use her baking and craft skills to carefully curate personalized edible treats: chocolate-dipped and designed strawberries, cupcakes, cookies, cake and other edibles.
Her entrepreneurial endeavors are paying off, Harmon explained. Now the company boasts a one-stop-shop service that offers personalized products and entertainment.
In response to the local support, she wanted to bring free, family outdoor fun to Princeton.
“Let’s show out for them (kids) because the community has supported us,” Harmon said.
Lifestyle Occasions, Las Vegas of Princeton, and Buns on the Run food truck provided snow cones, hot dogs and other food items and activities at no cost to families.
The block party was hosted at Las Vegas of Princeton on Washington and Cox streets, across from the old sock factory.
Las Vegas of Princeton is an event venue, where comedy shows, parties and other community events take place; it’s a gathering space for Princeton youth.
Harmon has three kids, attends Madisonville Community College full-time, works full-time in the food and hospitality industry, and runs Lifestyle Occasions.
“I needed to do something to make up for what I’ve lost this year,” Harmon said. “I’m not one of those people that just sit around, I find a way to make it work.”
Harmon looks to the lotus flower as a symbol of inspiration and growth.
The flower begins in the mud, submerged underground, where it’s invisible, only to bloom and announce itself.
Harmon relates to its growth process and transformation because she herself has endured many struggles in her life, yet remains passionate and ambitious despite setbacks.
Harmon and Lipson plan on expanding by participating in seasonal festivals.
The block party marked Lifestyle Occasions’ first event since the business began in February of this year.
Harmon wants to grow Lifestyle Occasions but understands that receiving her business degree and working full-time are priorities; however, spending time with her children is most important.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.