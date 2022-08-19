Two separate McCracken County Schools security incidents Wednesday drew law enforcement involvement and increased security measures, and officials said showed that security procedures in place are working.
Shortly after 8:45 a.m., county and city law enforcement responded to Lone Oak Intermediate School for a report of a suspicious person attempting to enter the school, McCracken County Sheriff Ryan Norman said Thursday.
Norman said the man, identified as a former student at the school, was knocking on the door and not attempting to break in.
The man told officers he was attempting to apply for a job, Norman said, adding the man had also knocked on the door a previous evening after hours.
Norman said law enforcement found the man at another nearby business, apparently inquiring about a job. He was not charged with any crimes, and officers found “no ill intent,” but the man was barred from McCracken County Schools premises.
Norman noted the man had a clear backpack, and when he was confronted about school security mentioned he intentionally wore the clear bag to show he didn’t have any weapons.
Superintendent Steve Carter said early in August the man also showed up to a back-to-school event at another school, but was not allowed past the foyer.
Carter said the man told school staff that he had a four-year-old who would be attending the school in the fall, but that information could not be verified.
“Safety for our students and their learning environment is a top priority,” Carter said Thursday.
“I cannot say enough how much I appreciate our local law enforcement responding as quickly as they did.”
He said parents weren’t notified Wednesday regarding the incident because there was no threat.
Norman said additional law enforcement were stationed at the schools Thursday out of caution.
In an unrelated incident on Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said a high school student on a bus made statements about bringing a knife and gun to the school Friday.
That student was put in juvenile detention and charged with second-degree terroristic threatening.
Carter said both incidents showed that staff were well trained in proper security and handling of incidents.
“Our building administration has done a phenomenal job ensuring and being aware of who is in the building, or not allowing them in the building at all,” Carter said.
“Given the heightened concern that does exist, we do take threats and suspicious activity very serious, and work actively with both the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office and Paducah City Police.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.