CALLOWAY COUNTY — Several school districts in west Kentucky either have just enough bus drivers and substitute teachers to make things work, or they’re still in need of them.
Calloway County Schools are merging bus routes to accommodate for the bus drivers they’re missing. As far as substitutes go, they’re in good shape thanks to a number of Murray State University students who are working as substitute teachers.
Human Resources Director Cathy Morris said substitute teaching offers multiple benefits for students.
“For the students, it gives them a great opportunity. If they’re still exploring their career options, it allows them to see what it’s like to be a part of the school — to be involved making a difference in children’s lives,” said Morris Wednesday.
The additional substitutes also help the school.
“With a school our size, we have anywhere from 5 to 10 people that may be out in a day and that allows us to have someone that can come in and take care of our students in a positive way,” said Morris.
She said the need for substitutes to apply heightens as the year goes on.
“You hear from all of the districts that it’s nice to have a large substitute pool. Sometimes the substitutes aren’t available or sometimes we experience something that does have a particular school site that might have more absences,” said Morris.
They’re hiring 10-15 new substitutes for the upcoming year.
As far as the bus routes, Morris said new trainees that are coming in should help.
“We have the bus driver trainees that are currently going through that process. Then, they’ll be able to become either substitute route drivers to fill in when we do have a vacancy, or we can reanalyze the routes that we currently have,” said Morris.
Murray State students who would like to be a substitute in Calloway County must have a GPA of 2.5 and 64 credit hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.