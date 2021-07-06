The two public school districts of McCracken County announced their budgets for the 2021-22 school year.
Angela Copeland, the director of finance for the Paducah Independent School District, said the general fund budget for the school system is $34.6 million.
“It is a little bit of an increase over last year’s,” Copeland said.
That budget includes 2% raises for school district employees.
Copeland added that Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding — also known as ESSER funding — would help the district by paying for some items usually paid for through the general fund.
ESSER funding was authorized through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act of 2020.
ESSER funding has been broken down into three payments, with the first two coming in the 2020-21 school year. Paducah schools received $1.2 million in ESSER I funding and $5 million in ESSER II funding and will receive $11.2 million in ESSER III funding.
“The CARES money we got last March (2020), when COVID started — that goes through 2022,” Copeland said. “Then, we got the second pot of ESSER — ESSER II — and we just got that.
“Before audit time, I’m going to put some of our expenditures toward that ESSER money. That will give us a little more of a carryover for this fiscal year. And then, this fiscal year, we’re going to code some general fund items that we usually pay out of the general fund — we’re going to code it to ESSER II and, then, to ESSER III.”
Copeland said part of the increase in this year’s budget comes from that carryover.
“Over the past couple of years, we’ve previously done some projects that we paid out of the general fund,” she said. “We no longer have those projects, so we’ve got that money, too.”
Copeland added that if the ESSER II funding were spent entirely on direct student services, then the school district would get extra money per student to spend at the district’s discretion.
“We were just looking at that (Thursday), and we got about $200,000 extra with that,” she said.
A lot of the extra funding will go toward utilities, technology and web-based learning for students.
Copeland said COVID-19 has affected the school district’s budgets since the pandemic began in 2020 through the cost of cleaning supplies, extra furniture and food services needs. She also spoke to the uncertain needs in the future.
“We know that the ESSER funds are not going to last,” she said. “It’s temporary. And, we’re not certain what’s going to happen with other funding sources. As we get this ESSER money, are other funding sources going to go down? So, we have to keep an eye on that.”
McCracken County Assistant Superintendent Johnna DeJarnett said the McCracken County School District makes three separate budget approvals in its budget process.
“The draft budget is in January,” she said. “The board adopted the tentative budget on May 10, and the working budget is in September.”
The tentative budget for McCracken County schools for 2021-22 is $76.86 million.
DeJarnett said the district was also affected by COVID-19 last year.
“Preparing to open school last summer required the purchase of many supplies to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including disposable masks for staff and students, posters and signage for social distancing and disinfectant systems,” she said. “We were initially told that (the Federal Emergency Management Agency) would reimburse the district for the majority of these purchases, but as we moved along through the process with FEMA representatives, we learned that we had to spend CARES funds first.
“Thankfully, we received ESSER I funding that allowed us to reimburse the general fund for our COVID-related purchases during 2020-2021. This meant that our district was able to maintain a healthy fund balance moving into 2021-2022.”
DeJarnett said ESSER II funding allowed the district to fund remediation and enrichment programs over the summer and provide additional staffing during the school year.
“(That funding will) help identify students with academic, behavioral and social and emotional challenges as a result of the pandemic and to help develop targeted supports to address those needs,” she said. “We have been given an allocation of ESSER III funds as well, but at this time, we’re still learning more about restrictions and requirements for spending those funds.”
McCracken County received $1.2 million in ESSER I funding and $5.2 million in ESSER II funding, and is slated to receive $11.6 million in ESSER III funding.
The 2021-22 budget also provides for a 3.5% raise for certified and classified staff.
DeJarnett said the state legislature approved funding for full-day kindergarten through the Support Education Excellence in Kentucky, or SEEK, funding program.
“Kindergarten has always been funded as a half-day program through the state funding formula, so this unexpected funding — even for one year — will help with some one-time purchases and will help us prepare for the start of the new school year in August,” she said.
