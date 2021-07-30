School districts prepare to open under COVID guidelines

Each of the four school systems in McCracken County will open for instruction over the next few weeks, and with the resurgence of COVID-19 and its variants, schools will be feeling a sense of déjà vu upon opening.
Last August, McCracken County schools opened with every student at home, while St. Mary had all in-school instruction and Paducah schools had a hybrid plan.
This year, with the growth of the spread of the delta variant of COVID-19, the decisions on how to open schools are equally complex.
On Thursday, the Kentucky Department of Public Health released guidelines for opening schools in the state. It recommends that everyone in a K-12 setting wear a mask indoors, vaccinations for those 12 and older, physical distancing of three feet, hand-washing and facility disinfection.
• Community Christian Academy will be the first system in the county to open its doors this year, beginning its classes on Wednesday. CCA representatives could not be reached for comment Thursday for this story.
• McCracken County schools will open Thursday with in-person instruction five days a week. The plan on its website, mccracken.kyschools.us, indicated the school district will abide by the social distancing guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and is working with the Purchase District Health Department.
Students and staff will have the option of wearing face masks at school and on district property. Masks will be required on buses for all students. Parents have the option of keeping their students home who are “medically fragile,” said Brian Bowland, the McCracken County director of pupil personnel.
“We will always have that option, whether we’re in COVID here or not,” he said. “There is always the option for home hospital instruction, which is well regulated by state law.”
McCracken County will seek to maintain three feet of distancing where possible, and pods may be used to limit exposure.
School staff will reinforce and encourage hand-washing, and the number of visitors will be limited.
“Last year was a major deal for us because we had never done this before,” Bowland said. “We feel like we’re kind of experts now. We’re going to continue to do the daily operations which we did last year because we have so much more experience in this.
“The things that we focused on this summer are not the same things we focused on last summer because we were getting so educated on all of the processes and how to prepare for a moment like that — selecting products and being very strategic about that.”
Bowland said the district is taking what it learned last year and putting it to use this year.
• St. Mary schools will open on Aug. 12 and will abide by the guidance of the Catholic Schools Office of the Diocese of Owensboro.
Those guidelines say masks may be worn when a student is at school if the student or parent chooses to do so. Masks will be provided by the school for those who want one.
A three-foot distance will be maintained “to the greatest extent possible,” and sharing materials among students will continue to be minimized.
Visitors will be limited to those who have an essential instructional or vendor function, and frequent hand-washing and hygiene practices will be strongly encouraged.
Like McCracken County schools, Owensboro Diocese schools will request parents to screen their students before allowing them to go to school. Students with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher should stay at home.
Monica Hayden is beginning her first year as the director of the St. Mary School System.
“As of now, we’re planning to open to in-person instruction,” she said. “Masks are optional. We will continue to have small class sizes, so we’re keeping the social distancing as much as possible. The guidelines are three feet now.
“The classrooms have all been sanitized over the break, and the desks are still spaced apart.”
• Paducah schools will open for the school year on Aug. 18.
Paducah Superintendent Donald Shively said the school-opening guidelines regarding COVID-19 would be posted today (Friday) on the school district website, paducah.kyschools.us.
“We are very conscious of not only the governor’s recommendation this week but also the new (CDC) guidelines that came out on Tuesday that are recommending students, teachers and visitors to the school wear masks,” Shively said.
“We chart the local data each week and get that information on Friday, so we will look at where we’re at (on Friday) with 2½ weeks before we start school and make a decision that is best for the health and safety of students, families, our employees and our community.”
