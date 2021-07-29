School districts post several job openings for 2021-22 year

Both of McCracken County’s public school districts have a number of job openings going into the 2021-22 school year, but with a national trend of unemployed people not filing for job openings, it appears that several of these positions may not be filled when school opens next month.
The Paducah Independent School District had 35 listings on its job openings site on Wednesday. Seven of those positions are specifically listed as “teacher,” with five listings for instructional assistants.
Only 10 of the openings are labeled as “certified,” which requires certification in that field, such as teachers, while the other 25 are “classified,” which are generally support staff and include bus drivers, custodians and nutrition-area workers like cafeteria workers.
Paducah Assistant Superintendent Will Black said having so many more classified positions open than certified is typical for school districts.
“We have a little over 400 employees, about 420 employees or so total,” he said. “I believe about 250 of those are classified staff.
“We have created some new positions this summer, so some of what you see on the website right now is a result of people moving to some of those new positions. The district instructional team that includes our district instructional specialist and district instructional coaches — the people in those roles ended up being people who were already in our district.”
Black said transfers and openings at the administrative level have contributed to the number of openings in the district, adding there are some positions that are always needed.
“We’ve been somewhat in need of bus drivers for years — ever since I’ve been here, about eight years,” he said. “Bus drivers are a challenge to recruit and retain sometimes.”
Published reports have indicated that several people on unemployment have been hesitant lately to apply for open positions, and Black was asked what would happen if that were to happen with Paducah’s open positions.
“We would provide coverage one way or the other,” he said. “To my knowledge, we don’t have a shortage on that level. Where we do have a shortage right now is substitute teachers, and we are looking at some solutions there.”
The McCracken County School District had 81 openings on its jobs site on Wednesday. Of those, 25 are for certified personnel, 40 are for classified personnel and 16 are listed as “increment or extracurricular.”
Johnna DeJarnett, the McCracken County assistant superintendent for personnel and finance, said the number of openings in her district is about average for this time of year.
“It’s pretty normal. I don’t think this year is out of the ordinary,” she said. “We always have openings for substitutes, bus drivers, food services, custodians — there are several positions like that that we have open almost all the time.
“We also have several of those that are in the process of being filled. There are interviews going on, and we are working through the hiring process for several of our positions as well.”
DeJarnett said she expects the open positions to be filled, although there is a national trend of unemployed people not jumping at newly opened positions.
“We have a pool of substitutes that we can use for vacant positions, if needed,” she said. “I believe that we will have all of these positions filled by the time schools starts (on Aug. 5).
“We have substitutes, we even have custodians and food service employees and bus drivers who will move from one school or one part of the district to another. They are full-time people, and they will help cover for vacancies that occur.”
DeJarnett agreed finding bus drivers each year is a common occurrence.
“That’s been the case since long before the pandemic, and it’s not one that we have an easy time filling,” she said. “But, it’s a good job to have, and it offers full-time benefits for part-time work. We provide the training, and we are always open and offering bus driver training classes any time we have someone who’s interested.”
Job openings can be found through each school district’s website. Paducah school job openings can be found at paducah.tedk12.com/hire/index.aspx. The home site is paducah.kyschools.us. McCracken County school job openings can be found at mccracken.tedk12.com/hire/index.aspx. Its home site is mccracken.kyschools.us.
