School districts follow local, state data to determine COVID protocols

The number of new COVID-19 cases among student-age children in McCracken County has seen a slight surge in the last two weeks after falling to levels last seen in July last month.
There were 12 new cases reported among those age 4 to 18 in McCracken County the week of Oct. 15-21. Each of the next two weeks had 17 new cases reported, then 25 new cases reported for the week of Nov. 5-11.
Last week, there were 66 new cases of COVID-19 reported among school-age children in McCracken County, more than double the number of cases from the previous week and more than the previous three weeks combined.
Both of the county’s public school districts — McCracken and Paducah Independent — have protocols in place that make use of several resources to determine the best course of action for the schools.
A committee of local physicians along with the Purchase District Health Department meets every Friday with the superintendents of McCracken County and Paducah Independent school systems — Steve Carter and Donald Shively, respectively — to review the local data on the Kentucky COVID-19 current incidence rate map.
Incidence rate maps dating back to September 2020 can be found at kycovid19.ky.gov.
If there are two or more days in a week where the county is at the highest rate of COVID-19 incidence — shaded in red on the color-coded map, indicating more than 25 cases per 100,000 people over the previous seven days — the local health committee will review the potential return to universal masking.
Any adjustment to universal masking will be announced by the school systems on Friday afternoons for the following week.
Carter said the committee tracks information provided by the PDHD and the state’s COVID-19 pages every day.
“Last week, we saw kind of an uptick district-wide,” he said. “Last week was one of our highest week since late August or mid-September. Our county incidence rate has been inching forward as well.”
Carter said he was appreciative of the doctors on the health committee taking their time to provide their insight and expertise for the sake of area students.
“This is a health issue, and who better to seek advice from than the health professionals?” he said. “We’re really trying to utilize our local data and information and not rely on guidance from across the state, trying to hone in locally.”
The COVID-19 incidence rate map provided by the Kentucky Department for Public Health showed McCracken County’s rate at 19.7 on Wednesday, 20.1 on Thursday, 22.3 on Friday and 23.1 on Monday.
All of those incidence rates are at the second-highest level, colored orange and indicating 10 to 25 cases per 100,000 people over the previous seven days.
Shively could not be reached for comment Monday.
COVID-19 information about the McCracken County School District can be found at the “Health@School” link at mccracken.kyschools.us. COVID-19 information about the Paducah Independent School District can be found at the “BluesBest School Reopening Central” link at the “Our District” tab at paducah.kyschools.us.
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.