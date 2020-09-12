The McCracken County and Paducah Independent school districts each had plans on how they would open schools in August in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic that were developed over the summer.
Each district used the experiences they had when in-school instruction was canceled in March with the onset of COVID-19 and shared ideas to provide the best means of instruction, whether parents wanted their students to stay at home or to take in-school instruction.
Then, weeks before school was scheduled to open, Gov. Andy Beshear recommended that schools open in the last week of August with no in-school instruction until at least Sept. 28. Most schools across the state followed that recommendation.
Over time, school districts decided they could open to in-school instruction earlier than that, and went back to the plans that they had developed.
About 1,200 students in Paducah Independent schools who were approved for in-school instruction by their parents returned to school Aug. 27. They will follow the school’s hybrid plan, where each student was assigned a day of at-home instruction and attend school on the other four days of the week.
The estimated 5,000 McCracken County students who were approved for in-school instruction returned to school Sept. 1. The district’s plan is to allow about half of those students to come to school on Tuesday and Thursday and the other half on Wednesday and Friday. Monday would be a day of at-home instruction for all students.
Since Aug. 27, McCracken County has reported 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among children age 5 to 18, eight of which (67 percent) are girls. Most of those cases are high-school age, with four of them being 17, three 18 and two 16. The youngest was an 8-year-old boy whose case was confirmed on Friday.
Staff members have also been reported to have COVID-19, and they have followed health department protocols of quarantine.
Both district superintendents were optimistic about how the school year has begun and the way their students are receiving instruction.
“I think we’ve had a great start, with us having almost 50 percent of our students here,” Paducah Superintendent Donald Shively said. “There have been some challenges along the way, relative to having to meet the needs of two different groups at the same time (at-home and in-school students).
“We’re working through those and problem-solving them together. We appreciate our families’ patience and support.”
McCracken County Superintendent Steve Carter was also optimistic.
“Overall, they’ve gone well,” he said. “We extended one of our schools’ virtual (instruction) for another two weeks simply because there were several positive tests in that area.
“It’s great to see our students. The start is unique, it’s new, but we are excited that we got to see our students in person after nearly seven months.”
Shively said that using the time over the summer and the professional development days of August helped Paducah teachers prepare for instruction during the time of COVID-19.
“If you really look at what we had — a couple of days to transition in the spring — versus the time to reflect on that over the summer and time to train through professional development … I think you see a dramatic change in the delivery system,” he said.
Carter said that the professional development time in August helped teachers prepare for giving instruction to students in the classroom and at home via the internet.
“Even with all the preparation, we feel like we’re in a pretty good spot as we continue to navigate the COVID world,” he said. “Ultimately, we would like to get all of our students back into the building every day."
“Given the size of our district, we still want to be able to maintain social distancing as much as possible and still follow the Healthy at School guidelines.”
Both districts worked to ensure that as many students as possible had access to the internet to help with at-home instruction by providing them with Google ChromeBooks.
“You go specifically to the work that (Paducah Assistant Superintendent) Will Black and community volunteers and some community leaders have put into trying to ensure we have internet access to all children,” Shively said. “That’s a huge barrier that creates an equity issue.
“You are seeing that in statewide discussions now, in Frankfort, the importance of that. We’ve had time to try to help solve that not only for individual children, but for the whole community.”
Carter said parents have had some concerns with the online learning platform.
“But overall, our community has been supportive and appreciative with the efforts that are being made,” he said.
Both districts have had reports of confirmed COVID-19 cases early in the school year, and superintendents have said they are following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and state guidelines as well as working closely with the Purchase District Health Department.
“The Tuesday after Labor Day, a child woke up with a fever and some symptoms,” Shively said. “The family took them to a rapid test place, and obviously, they tested positive for COVID-19.
“Working with the health department, we go back 48 hours through contact tracing. … When you look at that and go back, the transmission of the virus probably happened on Saturday or Sunday.”
Shively said the district is doing everything it can to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
“That’s from temperature checks to everything we’re doing with the (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) systems in schools,” he said. “We’re ensuring 6-foot distancing with masks, washing your hands — things we’ve been talking about for a while.”
Carter said that there were five positive cases in the school district, including one staff member, with some students waiting for their test results as of Friday.
“We’ve been able to cluster those into incidents that occurred outside of school,” he said. “That’s why it’s important for us to maintain social distancing and work with the Purchase District Health Department as we continue to move through this.
“Information is important, but it’s also important for us to be able to see our kids for extended periods of time and work with the local health officials and health department in evaluating what needs to happen.”
As more is learned about COVID-19, guidelines change, and the school systems have to change with them.
“We’ve had to adjust with those on the fly,” Shively said. “…We’ve had to make some adjustments when state guidelines change. It’s an ever-changing world as we continue to learn more and more about the coronavirus.
“As new information comes out, it is interpreted by the state health department or the CDC, and that is transitioned to us. That just requires us to be flexible. It is a year where not one specific plan is going to work all year.
“We’re going to have to continue to analyze our community – which we’re doing every Friday with the health department – having discussions about what’s best for our children with faculty and staff and community, then making adjustments on where we go from there.”
Carter said that the hybrid schedule was one of the more difficult transitions to make this school year.
“Even though students are coming two days a week in person, there’s other days when they’re still receiving virtual instruction,” he said. “And it’s new. We’re utilizing a new program that was intended as a supplemental, but also kind of a safety net for us. Making sure teachers are trained on how to utilize those.
“There’s still the fact that we’re dealing with reopening school during a pandemic. There’s excitement, and there’s some anxiety; there’s uncertainty. But, there’s so many things that go into management and making sure the information is accurate.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.