The summer feeding program provided by McCracken County’s two public school districts will continue into July, providing free meals to anyone under the 18, regardless of whether they go to any of those schools or even live in the area.
The McCracken County and Paducah Independent school districts continue their annual program that provides breakfast and lunch to those age 0 through 17. The programs are funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture through the Kentucky Department of Education.
All of the food distribution will be Monday through Thursday at select times.
The program sponsored by the Paducah school system will go through Aug. 9, the day before the first day of school, according to Lynsi Barnhill, the district’s food services director.
“All of our mobile sites are the same (as last month),” she said. “We’re going to continue to do the middle school the same as well, so access to meals will not change. We served over 39,800 meals last month.”
Paducah pickup sites
• Cardinal Point: 9:30-9:45 a.m.
• Paducah Place: 9:50- 10:10 a.m.
• Rotary Park: 10:20-10:35 a.m.
• Paducah Middle School Café: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
• Elmwood Court: 10:45-11 a.m.
• Dolly McNutt Plaza: 11:15-11:30 a.m.
• Robert Coleman Park: 11:15-11:30 a.m.
• Country Oaks Mobile Home Park: 11:40-11:50 a.m.
• Ella Munal: 11:55 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
• McCracken County Public Library: 12:25-12:40 p.m.
• Anderson Court: 12:50-1:10 p.m.
The program sponsored by the McCracken County school system served about 1,000 meals per day — about 30,000 meals overall — in the month of June. Superintendent Steve Carter said the program is a way for school districts to continue to give to their communities.
“Our numbers in June were very good,” he said. “We’re glad that people took advantage of the service and hope that they continue to take advantage of it throughout July.”
The McCracken County district reduced the number of meal sites to three sites for the month of July:
• Concord Elementary: July 5-7, July 11-14, July 18-21, July 25-28.
• Reidland Intermediate: July 5-7, July 11-14, July 18.
• McCracken County High School: July 18-21, July 25-28.
Breakfast at these sites is provided from 8-9:30 a.m., and lunches are provided from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
