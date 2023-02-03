When schools close due to harsh winter weather, a number of factors are considered by the superintendents before making that decision.
Steve Carter of the McCracken County School District and Donald Shively of the Paducah Independent School District spoke with The Sun about what goes into making the decision.
One of the main considerations is if the roads are safe to transport students to and from schools.
“Ultimately, the question is if it’s safe to bring students and faculty and staff into the school district with the idea that we have a large number of students who live outside our Paducah public school boundaries,” Shively said. “And, we have several employees who drive across county lines to work in Paducah public schools.
“One of the major factors in us not being open (Thursday) is we have snow routes that we run at times where we ask kids to walk a little farther; however, they are not ice routes. The significance here is we had ice on many secondary roads across our school district on Wednesday afternoon.”
Once a school district decides to close its schools, it must be determined if it will be a snow day — which will be made up later in the school year — or a nontraditional instruction day, or NTI day.
By law, a school has 10 NTI days to use in a school year. NTI days became widely known when the Kentucky legislature gave school systems and expanded the number of NTI days so students could have their instruction at home.
“Originally, they existed before COVID,” Shively said. “We did not use them pre-COVID, but they really existed for a lot of the flooding and weather in eastern Kentucky and other areas.
“You have to apply for them, and it’s a tool for instruction, remediation and review on inclement weather days.”
The Paducah school system had Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday as NTI days, while the McCracken school district took only Wednesday and Thursday as NTI days.
“Tuesday was not an NTI day; it was a traditional snow day,” Carter said. “We’ve said from the very beginning that we want to use as many in-person instructional days as possible, but we also want to have our last student day prior to Memorial Day, that Friday, hoping we’d be able to get back.
“We have a day that we can use as a makeup day and still be able to meet that goal. It’s not something set in stone, but it’s something we try to achieve.”
Public school districts are required to use a minimum of 1,062 instructional hours and 170 instructional school days each year. When schools are unexpectedly closed due to weather or illness, schools make that time up by adding snow days throughout the rest of the school year or expanding the hours that schools are open over a period of time.
When students are at home during NTI days, they may have received instruction during their most recent day at school. Assignments may also be available online or sent home in a packet.
“We have a lot of teachers who use Google Classroom,” Carter said. “The younger grades, they may have sent home packets to be completed over the last couple of days.
“You can also utilize various information systems, like ClassDojo, to communicate to parents for assignments as well.”
Paducah students use a communication app called Kinvo to communicate with students’ parents about changes to the school schedule.
“It sends an email or text message to each parent or guardian across the district,” Shively said. “I think it’s 64 languages that it translates to, based on references to Infinite Campus. That also sends to faculty and staff, and then we put it out to media outlets.”
Carter said that following weather news about approaching storms can give administrators and teachers a heads-up as to how many in-person days are likely to be missed.
Both school systems also have communications programs to help them quickly notify students’ families about changes to the schools’ schedule.
