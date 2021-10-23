The Lyon County Board of Education met this week to vote on the voluntary Test to Stay program and conduct other business.
“Quite honestly, the guidance provided by the Kentucky Department for Public Health makes it a little more challenging than what we had hoped, but nonetheless we’re still able to put something in place,” Lyon County Schools Superintendent Russ Tilford said.
Tilford said he met with three different state-approved vendors for partnership possibilities. Pearl Medical, based in Louisville, was selected to partner with the school to administer the program.
The introduction and passage of Kentucky Senate Bill 1 in September established the program. Upon its implementation, the process has looked different for various school districts. Tilford said the the Test to Stay program can start as early as next week. In the interim, students and families can decide whether or not they want to participate.
In other business:
“One of the finishing touches that I had hoped to be able to do with the renovation project was a video board,” Tilford said.
The board approved to advertise for bids for a new 8-foot by 12-foot video panel display that will be installed in the Jason White Gymnasium at the high school.
Officials said the purpose of the video panel is to show game information, advertisements, and communicate other school information during events and presentations.
The board also approved adjusting the School-Based Decision Making allocation amount for the high school by $2,454. Tilford said the high school enrollment was higher than expected, which warranted the increase.
Board member Kent Schoonover volunteered to join the Board Member Calendar Committee to help plan the 2022-23 calendar. Tilford reported the delays and unforeseen circumstances have pushed the high school renovation completion date back. It is behind schedule and is not going to be finished at the end of the month as estimated.
“Getting us into the school building by Sept. 7 was the big win that we had to have,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.