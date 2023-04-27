MAYFIELD – The Graves County School Board met recently and took steps forward on a roof replacement project for Graves County High School.
In new business, the school board was presented with construction documents for the high school roof replacement. Micheal Neurether presented building documents, pointing out the weakest placements in the roof, and discerning the proper way to fix the high school’s roof. The school board passed revised BG-1 for the high school roof replacement.
According to Neurether, two sections of the high school roof have been identified as problematic. Additionally, four other sections of the roof are being fixed. The backside of the school building will have existing aging canopies removed that are causing water issues. The canopies will be replaced.
The school’s front entrance metal panel and wall also have water issues, and will be updated for longevity and aesthetics. The backside of the school will receive new metal panels. The architects intend to clean up the top surface of the roof and apply a new roof membrane.
“We’re not looking at doing a full tear down to deck and rebuilding. We’re basically going through and making sure we’re addressing the leaking and putting a new roof on top,” Neurether said.
Architects will also add sealant to the high school gym brick wall to help with drainage and mortar loss.
The BG-2 specified outline specifications for energy design criteria, BG-3 is a statement of probable cost for the project. The probable cost doesn’t include alternates to the plan for the roof. The projected cost is $1.59 million.
The school board then voted to approve a pay application #7 for the Farmington Elementary Cafeteria addition project, which includes $169,047 to A&K for construction and work completed and $27,190 to vendors for materials. The motion carried unanimously.
The school board also voted to approve pay application #3 for the Graves County Middle School HVAC renovation. This pay application included $124,576 to MP Lawson Construction for work performed for a total of $443,882 to vendors for materials. The motion carried unanimously.
The school board voted to approve a bond resolution for the middle school HVAC renovation and the high school roof replacement. This bond resolution combines the buying and selling of bonds for both projects simultaneously. This is a resolution of the Board of Education confirming the acceptance of an offer of assistance from the Kentucky School Facilities Construction Commission, authorizing and approving the distribution of participation of a lease agreement approving certain architects and approving the financing and cost of the project. The school board approved it unanimously.
It then had a short recess of about a few seconds so that a Graves County School District Finance Corporation Meeting could begin.
Ronnie Holmes was made chair, vice chair was appointed to Joni Goodman, the secretary was appointed to Jennifer Thomas and treasurer appointed to Matthew Madding. The motion carried unanimously.
The finance corporation voted to approve the bond resolution for the middle school HVAC Renovation and the high school roof replacement. It had a resolution of the bonds not to exceed $12,250,000 and will be subject to a decrease to a certain amount set by the board. The motion carried unanimously.
Also at the school board meeting,
Graves County school board members spoke briefly on Senate bill 150, which passed. The bill requires that at the beginning of each school year, the district provides notification to the students parents listing each of the health services and mental health services related to health education topics.
The bill shall not require that the local school district keep any student’s information confidential from parents. The bill also doesn’t require the school district to use a student’s desired pronouns that do not conform to a student’s biological sex as indicated on the student’s original unedited birth certificate issued at the time of birth.
The school board also went into current events.
Recently, the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety recently had its “Ghost Out,” which took place at the Graves County High School before spring break. The program sends a message to young drivers of the consequences of texting, or using drugs or alcohol behind the wheel.
Melissa Paul, principal of Farmington Elementary School, also brought two sixth-grade students from the Farmington Leadership News Team, Drew Johnson and Emma Reed. The students presented the school board and audience with their process of leading the news team at Farmington. The students prepare the news script — they include announcements, weekly lunch menus, a “Thought of the Week” and a fun fact. At the monthly assembly, the news team presents the teachers or staff member of the month.
The students also presented a PBIS presentation on expectations and cleanliness for students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.