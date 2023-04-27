PADNWS-04-27-23 GRAVES SCHOOL BOARD PIC

Farmington Middle School sixth-graders Drew Johnson and Emma Reed present a video PSA about behavior expectations they made for Farmington Elementary School students.

 Emily Shepherd | The Mayfield Messenger

MAYFIELD — The Graves County School Board met recently and took steps forward on a roof replacement project for Graves County High School.

In new business, the school board was presented with construction documents for the high school roof replacement. Micheal Neurether presented building documents, pointing out the weakest placements in the roof, and discerning the proper way to fix the high school’s roof. The school board passed revised BG-1 for the high school roof replacement.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In