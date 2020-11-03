A Paducah Public Schools statement Monday updated the public on the board’s actions regarding Superintendent Donald Shively.
This statement comes in the wake of a photo of Shively in blackface surfacing on social media in late October.
“The Paducah Public Schools Board of Education cares deeply and remains focused on the education of all of our students,” the statement read. “We believe in our district’s vision to know every student by name and need.
“The board has asked Dr. Shively to report on his recent meetings to engage with students, staff, parents and community leaders in dialogue. These meetings are an integral part of starting a deeper dialogue and facilitating healing.”
No action is being taken at this time against Shively and the board will continue to monitor the outcomes of the superintendent’s meetings with community members and organizations. They also have been reviewing emails, texts, phone calls, conversations and letters received in response to the incident.
“Some messages express hurt and broken trust. Some highlight the positives of where we have come from and where we are going,” the statement continued. “We would like to thank the community for this invaluable input.”
A working session is planned in the next two weeks to further report on the board’s ongoing efforts.
