Paducah Independent School District Director of Pupil Personnel Troy Brock made a presentation Monday at the district school board meeting about safety and preventive strategies for schools.
The board meeting was the first since 19 students and two teachers were killed in a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24. That incident was influential in the presentation.
“The onus for this: Certainly, I know it’s been in the media a lot about Uvalde, Texas, as well as (the May 14 shooting in) Buffalo, New York,” Brock said. “I do want to update the board and anybody else who might be interested in what school safety measures are in place at this point right now.”
Brock listed a number of preventive strategies that are in place, including:
• Annual building safety audits conducted by the state school safety marshal’s office.
• Regular building safety walkthroughs with the Kentucky Center for School Safety.
• School resource officers: two at Paducah Tilghman High School, one at Paducah Middle School and one itinerant officer for the elementary schools.
• Drills for fire earthquake, tornado and lockdown events.
• Four Rivers Behavioral Health and Mountain Comprehensive Care counselors and therapists.
• Baptist Health clinics in every school staffed by licensed practical nurses.
• A tip line for students called the STOP Tip Line.
• Guidance counselors and Family Resource and Youth Service Centers, the STAY (School and Transition Assistance for Youth) program, social workers in each school.
• Mental health first aid-trained staff and suicide prevention training.
• United Way’s PALS (Promoting Academics and Leadership in Schools) program that mentors to students while helping them with reading and math skills.
Brock said that the school district has emergency procedures in place, but could not go into specifics publicly to maintain their safety.
He did mention the CrisisGo communications system that quickly connects teachers, staff and administrators as well as to the 911 center.
Board member James Hudson asked about the possibility of a similar incident happening in local schools.
“If a kid’s not talking (about wanting to shoot people) — not telling anybody anything — can someone conceivably still enter our buildings with a gun?” he asked.
“In other words, I know that some kids may put something on Facebook, so you get a heads-up. But, what about that student who may not necessarily say anything to anyone? Can that student conceivably get into one of the classrooms or a hallway with a rifle?”
“Is it feasible? Yes,” Brock said. “But, our efforts are to harden the schools. Our efforts are to make that possibility less likely. That’s what we strive for.
“Senate Bill 1, for example, said that all other classroom doors have to be closed and locked. That is to harden the target. When you say that the outdoor exterior doors have to be closed and locked all the time, that will harden the target. Being able to get our students to talk about the things that they see or hear on social media or otherwise, those are means to make it harder for this to happen.”
The board also gave Superintendent Donald Shively his evaluation for the 2021-22 school year.
There are seven categories of leadership to evaluate: strategic, instructional, cultural, human resource, managerial, collaborative and influential. Each category is given an evaluation of exemplary, accomplished, developing and growth required, which are listed from best to worst.
The board rated Shively exemplary in strategic leadership, accomplished in instructional leadership, developing in cultural leadership and human resource leadership, exemplary in managerial leadership, accomplished in collaborative leadership and exemplary in influential leadership.
On May 2, the board renewed Shively’s contract for one year following a tumultuous 19 months after a photo of him in blackface surfaced in October 2020. Shively had served two four-year terms to that point.
There will be evaluations of his leadership in December and in June 2023, when the contract is scheduled to expire.
