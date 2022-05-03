The Paducah school board on Monday approved a one-year contract extension for Superintendent Donald Shively with a 3.5% increase in salary. The contract expires June 30, 2023.
The special meeting held Monday at the Paducah Innovation Hub served as an open negotiation meeting of Shively’s contract.
Shively will still be evaluated this June. The board established six-month evaluations instead of 12-month evaluations, and those will be held in December and June 2023.
Fourteen of the roughly 50 people in attendance chose to speak at the start of the meeting during a time allotted for public comment. People were given two minutes to speak.
Of the 14 who chose to speak, 11 spoke against renewing Shively’s contract, while three spoke in favor of renewal.
In October 2020, a photo of Shively and another person at a 2002 Halloween party was made public on social media. The two were in blackface, and Shively was wearing a Paducah Tilghman High School shirt, a gold chain with a dollar sign attached and a do-rag.
Shively’s contract expires on June 30, and several people have spoken out against renewing his contract over the last year.
The original proposed contract that the board was considering was a two-year agreement with a $155,024 salary. Shively’s current salary is $148,588.
As a response to the photo being made public, Shively took unpaid leave to attend diversity training led by Edward Palmer Sr. through a company called The Messenger.
Board member James Hudson called for the term of the contract to be one year.
“I realize that there’s a call from the community that this contract not be renewed,” he said. “But, I also look at the dynamic of the board and I can’t say that it won’t.
“I know that non-renewal is not going to happen, so I amend that it be just one year. We need to take this next year as just one unit. Let’s see what happens, and if Dr. Shively is sincere — if he’s committed to what he says — it will manifest itself in a year. I believe this: that I think you’ll have a unified board on the page together.”
When the board voted for that (one-year) contract amendment, Hudson and Felix Akojie voted for the amendment and board chair Dr. Carl LeBuhn, Mary Hunter Hancock and Janice Howard voted against.
After a brief pause, LeBuhn changed his vote and voted in favor of the amendment.
“I’m going to ‘yes’ to amend it to one year,” he said. “I don’t really want to go through this process again in a year, and I recognize, I think, Dr. Shively’s personal commitment to do this.
“That will help ensure some security and some support from the community, I’ll go with one year.”
When discussion turned to the salary for the new term, the proposed contract had Shively’s annual salary go from $148,588 to $155,024, a 4.3% increase.
Hudson said that Shively’s salary increase should mirror that of the faculty and staff, which board members said received a 3.5% pay increase.
“As the superintendent, he should get the same as teachers get,” Hudson said. “When we start giving teachers 4.3% raises, then let’s give that to the superintendent. Let’s be fair about this.”
The approved salary will be $153,788 for the 2022-23 school year, a 3.5% increase over the 2021-22 school year.
The board also agreed to provide Shively with an increase to the rank and experience portion of his contact equal to any future raises that faculty receive.
LeBuhn said he focused on Shively’s achievements in his eight years as superintendent.
“As I mentioned in my comments during our board meeting, if we look at (Shively’s) evaluations — and we put many of his accomplishments in those evaluations — he’s had tremendous success,” LeBuhn said. “I do think that the issue of trust is going to need to have effort to recover from.
“I’ve attended many of the trainings with Dr. Shively, and I’ve watched him participate and I’ve watched his engagement in those trainings, and I feel he is really committed to the best interests of all the children in our district, regardless of race, regardless of socio-economic status. I think his heart is to have facilities and programs that are second to none. I’m glad that we’re offering him the opportunity to work in that direction.”
LeBuhn added that he thought the contract offered by the board was a good compromise.
Following the meeting, Shively told The Sun he thought the negotiation process was “as transparent as it could possibly be for our community.”
“You value the input that you hear and discuss and ensure that I’m a better leader to not only meet the needs of our children but also their families and the community and provide everything I can from a resource standpoint,” he said.
“I’m excited to continue to serve the children, their families, our employees and our board of education. My focus will continue to be on ensuring our children are successful while aligning our programming to the Paducah community.”
