The deadline to file to run for a school board election is 4 p.m. Tuesday, and there are six total positions in the local school districts that will be on the ballot in November.
Four of the five McCracken County School District Board seats will be on the ballot this year — two going through the normal four-year election cycle and two to serve the remainder of unfulfilled terms.
The District 1 (Heath and western county) and District 3 (Concord and mid-county) positions are completing their four-year terms. The District 1 seat is currently held by Steve Shelby, while the District 3 seat is held by Kelly Walker.
The District 4 (Farley and mid-eastern county county) and District 5 (Reidland and eastern county) seats are held by people appointed to those positions after the resignation of the elected board member.
The District 4 seat is currently held by Jennifer Beyer, who was appointed to the position when Melanie Burkeen resigned last January.
The District 5 seat is currently held by Alice Shemwell, who was appointed to the position when Chris Taylor resigned in January 2021.
The four-year term for those positions ends in December 2024, and they will be on the ballot that November.
The two positions up for election on the Paducah Independent School District Board are those currently held by Felix Akojie and Mary Hunter Hancock.
To file to run for a school board position, potential candidates should go to the Kentucky Secretary of State website at sos.ky.gov, click on the “Elections” tab at the top of the page and scroll down to “Candidate Filing Forms.”
Go through the response prompts, and when prompted to give the office being sought, scroll to the bottom of the list and enter “Board of Education (School Board Member).”
Under the prompt for election type, enter “Nonpartisan Candidate Election.”
Click on the highlighted sentence to download the required information packet and forms. Among those forms is the Kentucky Registry of Election Finance form, or KREF.
“Once they fill out that financial form, they need to get a printout of that, and they would have to bring that to (the county clerk’s office),” said McCracken County Deputy Clerk Daronda Tyler of the voter registration and elections division.
She added that if candidates do not print out the rest of the forms from the Secretary of State website, the county clerk’s office has a packet available.
“They have to have at least two signatures,” she said. “They have to live within the city if they are running for the city (school district board), and they have to live within the district if they are running for a particular district.
“Then, they pay the $20 filing fee, and that will get them filed.”
Those who want to file as independent or minor-party candidates or write-in candidates have until Aug. 9 to file to run. They would also get forms from the Kentucky Secretary of State website and follow the same procedure through the county clerk’s office.
