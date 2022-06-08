The candidates who will appear on the November general election ballot for the city and county school boards have been set.
The deadline for people to file for school board election was Tuesday afternoon.
The McCracken County school board will have four of its five seats in contention this year, with two positions’ terms expiring this year and two positions to fill unfulfilled terms through 2024.
In District 1, incumbent Steve Shelby will be joined by Natascha Campbell and Anthony Gallo, while in District 3, incumbent Kelly Curtis Walker will run unopposed.
Those positions’ four-year terms will end this year.
The District 4 seat was held by Melanie Burkeen, who resigned last January. Jennifer Beyer was chosen to fill that seat until the general election to determine the person to fill the remainder of that term through 2024.
Beyer is running to retain that seat and will be joined on the ballot by Julie Gray and Sheila Cruse Johnston.
The District 5 seat was held by Chris Taylor, who resigned in January 2021. Alice Shemwell was chosen to fill that vacancy, and she will run unopposed in the November election for that seat.
District 2’s Tiffany Watson’s term will expire in 2024.
In the Paducah school board race, three candidates will vie for the two positions up for election. Incumbents Felix Akojie and Mary Hunter Hancock will be joined on the ballot by Corbin Snardon.
Voters within the city limit will be asked to vote for two of the three candidates.
The terms for Paducah board members Janice Howard, James Hudson and Dr. Carl LeBuhn will expire in 2024.
McCracken Deputy Clerk Daronda Tyler said the only people who can run for office after this date would be those who want to run as write-in candidates.
“The deadline for the write-ins will be Oct. 28,” she said. “Anybody is still open to file as a write-in. There is a form that they have to go through with the state — the same procedure (as other candidates) — except on Election Day, the voter would have to just write the candidate’s name in (on the ballot).”
More information about voting and elections can be found by calling the McCracken County Clerk’s office at 270-444-4700.
