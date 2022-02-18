The National Quilt Museum’s 29th annual School Block Challenge exhibition is now open.
Every year, students in kindergarten through 12th grade throughout the nation use fabrics provided by School Block Challenge sponsor Moda Fabrics to create and design quilt squares.
All entries are then judged in categories depending on the student’s grade in school and displayed at the National Quilt Museum during the first few months of the year.
This year, 334 students from 25 states participated in the School Block Challenge and submitted 287 entries.
This year’s winners include grand prize winner “Mandala Maze” by Abby Hutchinson of Alabama, first place quilt block “Words Open Portals” by Baella Morgan of Hardin, Kentucky, and second place quilt block “Churn Dash Party” by Emma Dowell of Cadiz, Kentucky.
Becky Glasby, National Quilt Museum’s director of education, said in each year;s contest the student quilt blocks are “creative and inspiring.”
“I love that this contest encourages kids to express themselves through fabric, and to learn new skills through quilting,” Glasby said.
The School Block Challenge exhibition is on display through April 5.
The museum is recognizing award winners at a reception at the museum on March 19.
